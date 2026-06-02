Draft Profile: Ilia Morozov

The offensive upside is likely limited with Morozov. It hasn’t really been his game in years, and he’s not the greatest puck handler. Now, that’s something he could learn with time, but he currently seems to fit much more as a 3/4C than he does as someone who will be spending time on a power play unit (though he does do that at Miami as well). Even though his puck handling isn’t strong, he has enough vision to make intelligent passes to help his teammates advance the puck.