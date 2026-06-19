Draft Profile: Jack Galanek

Jack Galanek is a sophomore at UMass who is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. He’s actually a double re-entry as he was first eligible in 2024, but went undrafted in that draft and in 2025. After a so-so year at UMass with just five goals and 19 assists in 36 games, Galanek is unlikely to be drafted this year, particularly after he was rated as a D-level prospect in his draft year. However, it is possible that a team may take a flyer on him in the later rounds of the draft given his strong motor.