Draft profile: Jack Parsons

But in January, Svedebäck was injured, opening an opportunity for Parsons to prove the net should be his. And, as Offside News writer Cier Kang put it via text, “Parsons was so goated” for the remainder of the year. It’s true: Parsons went an astonishing 13-5 with a .922 save percentage and a 2.05 goals against average, recording two shutouts. Providence was an extremely inconsistent team before Parsons entered the net. With him, they went on a nine-game win streak spanning nearly a month across January and February. Parson’s performance earned him a spot as a Walter Brown Semifinalist and multiple Hockey East recognitions, including being Hockey East Rookie for the month of January and twice being named HE Goaltender of the Week.