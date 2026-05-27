Draft Profile: Landon Nycz

Speaking to scouts about him, I got a lot of mixed reviews. Some of them were extremely ambivalent, with one scout literally replying, “meh.” Most of them, however, could see the potential. He’s big, he can skate and he can make plays. Nycz’s issues are primarily that he’s not offensive enough to be a true power-play quarterback but hasn’t rounded out his game enough in other areas to evolve into something else. Another scout told me they think his future is contingent on how effectively he can learn to use his body. I’ll be curious to see what he looks like next year at UMass with hopefully an increased role. I have him going in the fourth round.