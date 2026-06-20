Draft profile: Lincoln Kuehne

Arizona State had a down year this year, finishing dead last in the (admittedly very competitive) NCHC. Kuehne didn’t play a huge role on the team either, averaging just 11 minutes per night. However, part of the issue is he was stuck behind four more senior defenseman. Next year, though, Kuehne will be one of two returning defenseman and will almost certainly play a much bigger role on a team that should be more competitive.