Draft profile: Lincoln Kuehne

A depth defender at ASU, Lincoln Kuehne's skating and physicality make him an intriguing depth option at the draft.
Defenseman Lincoln Kuehne is one of the more intriguing defense prospects in this year’s draft. Rated 132nd overall by Elite Prospects but 65th overall among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, Kuehne spent last year on the third pair at Arizona State. But his prior success in the NTDP, as well as his skating ability, point to a player who could potentially hear his name called at the NHL Draft this summer.
Kuehne is a six-foot-two, 205-pound right-shot defenseman. Born in Fargo, North Dakota, Kuehne spent his early years playing with Team North Dakota and MN North Dakota before moving to the USNTDP program in Michigan at age 16 in 2023.
While with the program, it did become clear that Kuehne was not a producer. Over 53 games his first season, he accumulated just 11 points, and had 10 in 61 games his second year. Four of those points were goals. However, Kuehne established himself as a reliable bottom-pairing defenseman, which earned him a spot with the Sun Devils.
Arizona State had a down year this year, finishing dead last in the (admittedly very competitive) NCHC. Kuehne didn’t play a huge role on the team either, averaging just 11 minutes per night. However, part of the issue is he was stuck behind four more senior defenseman. Next year, though, Kuehne will be one of two returning defenseman and will almost certainly play a much bigger role on a team that should be more competitive.
In regards to what Kuehne brings to the lineup, it’s an interesting mix. His strongest asset by far is his skating — he’s quick and has good strides. He’s also not easy to push off the puck with his size and he plays physically, as well. Kuehne isn’t much of a playmaker but he’s a good shutdown defenseman who works hard and can break the puck out. He’s got a good chance of being a late-round pick.