2025-26 Season Preview: Minnesota Duluth

2024-25 Review:

The Bulldogs finished last season with a 13-20-3 record along with a 9-13-2 record in NCHC play. They were defeated by Arizona State in the NCHC Tournament quarterfinal series, 2 games to 0. This marked their 3rd losing season in a row, after winning the NCHC Tournament in 2021-22 with a 22-16-4 record.

Key Departures:

Top scorer, Dominic James, signed with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, after finishing four seasons with the Bulldogs. He posted 30 points in 35 games last season for the team, which was a career high for James. Goaltender Klayton Knapp has transferred to Lindenwood, hoping for more of the lion share of starts. He split time last season with 2023 NHL Draft Pick, Adam Gajan, where he played 16 games and put up a solid .907 save percentage.

Next Men Up:

The Plante brothers return this season for the Bulldogs and are already putting up some nice stats. Max has 12 points in 6 games and Zam has 10 points in 6 games which is significantly higher point-per-game production than the two had last year to this point. The Bulldogs also brought in 20 year-old defenseman, Brady Cleveland during the summer. Cleveland played in 37 games for Colorado College last season after transferring from Wisconsin the year prior.

The Road Ahead:

I believe that the Bulldogs will have an upward trajectory this year with the growth of their core, along with a lack of losing a lot of key pieces from last year. They have the potential to be a dark horse in the NCHC this year and next. Minnesota Duluth is currently 5-1 this season including a series sweep against Alaska Fairbanks. They will next play at the University of Minnesota on October 24th and 25th.

Related

2025-2026 Season Preview: University of Denver

Denver faces a significant roster shakeup. Can new transfers and rising talent reignite championship dreams after losing key scorers and their outstanding goalie?