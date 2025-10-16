Five More Players Named to Team USA to Compete for the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos.

    • Powered by Roundtable

    NCAA's top scorer, Charlie Cerrato, joins five other elite college stars heading to the historic Spengler Cup to battle international hockey teams.

    College Hockey is about to take on the world's oldest ice hockey tournament later this year when a team of 25 student athletes will represent the USA in the Spengler Cup. Last week, the first five players were announced; Aiden Fink from Penn State, Mac Gadowsky from Penn State, Jake Livanavage from North Dakota, Joey Muldowney from University of Connecticut, and Alex Tracy from Minnesota State. Today, another five outstanding NCAA players were named to the team, including the leading scorer of the NCAA, Charlie Cerrato, from Penn State.

    Forward - Charlie Cerrato - Penn State (2025-26 Stats - 4 Games Played, 3 Goals, 8 Assists, 11 Points)

    Oct 3, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Charlie Cerrato (15) celebrates a goal against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

    Forward - T.J. Hughes - Michigan (2025-26 Stats - 4 Games Played, 1 Goals, 4 Assists, 5 Points)

    Michigan center TJ Hughes makes a pass against Michigan State defenseman Nash Nienhuis during the third period at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

    Forward - Cole Knuble - Notre Dame (2025-26 Stats - 2 Games Played, 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point)

    Notre Dame forward Cole Knuble (22) during the Wisconsin-Notre Dame NCAA hockey game on Friday, January 05, 2024, at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana.&nbsp;© John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

    Forward - Danny Nelson - Notre Dame (2025-26 Stats - 2 Games Played, 0 Goals, 0 Assists, 0 Points)

    Notre Dame forward Danny Nelson (11) during the Penn State-Notre Dame NCAA hockey game on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana.&nbsp;© John Mersits / USA TODAY NETWORK

    Defense - Eric Pohlkamp - Denver (2025-26 Stats - 2 Games Played, 3 Goals, 1 Assist, 4 Points)

    Hagen Burrows (13) of the Denver Pioneers and Lukas Sillinger (61) of the Arizona State Sun Devils follow Eric Pohlkamp (23) down the ice during a game at Mullett Arena on Feb. 8, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz.&nbsp;© Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

    The Spengler Cup is an annual hockey tournament held in Davos, Switzerland. It was first played in 1923 which has allowed it to make a name for itself as the oldest invitational hockey tournament in the world. The tournament is hosted by HC Davos and is played each year in late December. The remaining 15 players will be named at a later date.

