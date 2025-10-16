Five More Players Named to Team USA to Compete for the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos.

College Hockey is about to take on the world's oldest ice hockey tournament later this year when a team of 25 student athletes will represent the USA in the Spengler Cup. Last week, the first five players were announced; Aiden Fink from Penn State, Mac Gadowsky from Penn State, Jake Livanavage from North Dakota, Joey Muldowney from University of Connecticut, and Alex Tracy from Minnesota State. Today, another five outstanding NCAA players were named to the team, including the leading scorer of the NCAA, Charlie Cerrato, from Penn State.

Forward - Charlie Cerrato - Penn State (2025-26 Stats - 4 Games Played, 3 Goals, 8 Assists, 11 Points)

Forward - T.J. Hughes - Michigan (2025-26 Stats - 4 Games Played, 1 Goals, 4 Assists, 5 Points)

Forward - Cole Knuble - Notre Dame (2025-26 Stats - 2 Games Played, 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point)

Forward - Danny Nelson - Notre Dame (2025-26 Stats - 2 Games Played, 0 Goals, 0 Assists, 0 Points)

Defense - Eric Pohlkamp - Denver (2025-26 Stats - 2 Games Played, 3 Goals, 1 Assist, 4 Points)

The Spengler Cup is an annual hockey tournament held in Davos, Switzerland. It was first played in 1923 which has allowed it to make a name for itself as the oldest invitational hockey tournament in the world. The tournament is hosted by HC Davos and is played each year in late December. The remaining 15 players will be named at a later date.

