Freshman Focus: Augustana

Comstock will be one of the smallest defenders in the NCAA next season at only five-foot-six. That is likely why he’s going to college beginning at age 21 and has spent the last four seasons playing across the USHL and NAHL. Comstock began his career at Warroad High in Minnesota before heading to the Wisconsin Windigo of the NAHL and the Chicago Steel. While he produced with the Windigo, he recorded just six points in 60 games with the Steel, which caused him to go back to the NAHL for two more seasons. He spent last year with the Watertown Shamrocks, where he scored four goals and added 32 assists in 48 games. Comstock will likely play bottom-pair minutes.