Freshman Focus: Boston University

The gem of this recruiting class for BU is also one of the more polarizing prospects in this draft. Defensive Rookie of the Year in the Q, All-CHL third team — Villeneuve is undoubtedly talented. His skills mainly lie in manipulating the puck and he’s very reminiscent of the Hutson brothers in the way he’s able to create plays and how high his IQ is. As an undersized defenseman, Villeneuve desperately needs to add more strength, however, and when he tries to do too much, it tends to fall apart. But his ceiling is incredibly high and BU fans should be excited to watch him on their top pair.