Freshman Focus: University of Alaska Fairbanks

Frankiw has one of the more interesting player development paths on the roster. He’s 20 years old and will be 21 in October, and he’s spent the last few years playing in seemingly every league in North America. A two-year stint in the AJHL with the Lloydminster Bobcats was followed by a season in the BCHL with the Surrey Eagles. Frankiw then played a few games in the VIJHL and BCHL in 2024-25, but was injured for most of the season. He jumped straight to the Chicago Steel last year, being named the captain and also playing some on the power play. Still, he had just four points in eighteen games. Frankiw is a hard-nosed player who isn’t afraid to drop the gloves and is responsible defensively. I’m not sure how much he’ll play but my guess is second or third pair.