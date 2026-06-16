How will Ethan Belchetz and Joshua Ravensbergen fit into Michigan State's lineup?
The crown jewels of MSU's recruiting class should slot right into the lineup. Here's what they'll add.
Two of Michigan State’s incoming freshmen are also among the most highly-anticipated players in the upcoming freshman class and will become immediate contributors to the lineup.
Left wing Ethan Belchetz announced his commitment to the Spartans just last month, but his addition was rumored long before that. At six-foot-five and 225 pounds, he’s among the bigger players in this draft. He’s also highly talented at extending play with the cycle. The Oakwood, Ontario, native is often described as a power forward. He’s skilled at working and battling along the boards and is an excellent passer in transition.
Additionally, the heavy physicality that he brings with his size is a massive draw for teams. The Florida Panthers might very well select him at ninth overall if he’s still there because he would fit well into their system. He’s not afraid to drop the gloves but is also a very skilled playmaker with excellent hands.
However, late in the season in particular, Belchetz drew criticism for not driving play as much as he was capable of and also for not being as physical as he could be. When he’s on a line with a stronger player, he tends to fade rather than compliment. Still, they’re not the biggest issue in the world, and his skillset is overall quite strong. We never got to see him in the OHL playoffs, unfortunately, as he broke his collarbone at the beginning of 2026, but his first half of the season was more than enough to secure him a top-15 selection at the draft.
Belchetz joining Michigan State was a real coup d’état for the Spartans and a devastating blow to his junior team, the Windsor Spitfires, who drafted him first overall in 2024. He’ll be a great addition to the top lines and should help replace the void left by Porter Martone (not that they are at all similar players, but he should help ease that loss).
Behind him will be the Spartans’ new star goaltender. Replacing Trey Augustine is Joshua Ravensbergen, a six-foot-four, 181-pound goaltender. Drafted in the first round by the Sharks last year, Ravensbergen is among the leading goaltending prospects in hockey. This season, he played for the Prince George Cougars in the WHL, where he posted a .919 save percentage in the regular season and a .918 SV% in the postseason.
Ravensbergen’s biggest advantage is his size, but he’s also got excellent positioning, which means he doesn’t have to make big, athletic saves frequently. He reads plays and tracks the puck well and he has really good rebound control. Ravensbergen projects calm from the net, always in the right place at the right time and with no scrambly second chances allowed.
Affectionately nicknamed “Burger,” the freshman goaltender ought to step right into the starter’s role for the Spartans. He should provide the standard of goaltending Spartans fans are used to — though they’d probably like it if he didn’t allow season-ending goals from the blue line.