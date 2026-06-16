How will Ethan Belchetz and Joshua Ravensbergen fit into Michigan State's lineup?

However, late in the season in particular, Belchetz drew criticism for not driving play as much as he was capable of and also for not being as physical as he could be. When he’s on a line with a stronger player, he tends to fade rather than compliment. Still, they’re not the biggest issue in the world, and his skillset is overall quite strong. We never got to see him in the OHL playoffs, unfortunately, as he broke his collarbone at the beginning of 2026, but his first half of the season was more than enough to secure him a top-15 selection at the draft.