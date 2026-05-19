Lindenwood adds to forward, goaltending class

Lindenwood picked up three more players this week.
Lindenwood picked up three commitments last week.
Andy Earl is a 6-foot, 190-pound forward from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He was previously committed to SUNY-Geneseo. Earl spent his early career playing Minnesota high school hockey with Eden Prairie High and Chanhassen High. While he didn’t initially appear to be a high-point producer in his first season with Eden Prairie, Earl scored 25 more points in his second year than he did in his first to average more than a point per game. Earl repeated the feat the next year at Chanhassen, where he scored 40 points in 31 games.
Earl’s next move was to the vastly different climate of New Mexico, where he joined the NAHL’S New Mexico Ice Wolves. His 2024-25 season saw him continue to score, with 41 points in 54 games. (Earl also earned 89 penalty minutes.)
The second prospect also comes from the NAHL. Goaltender Cody Butikis of the Austin Bruins is already 21 years old, and will likely be among the oldest freshman goaltenders in the NCAA next year. Butikis is a big goaltender at 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, which gives him a distinct advantage in the net, but he’s an athletic goaltender and has sound fundamentals.
Butikis’s journey has taken him all over North America. He spent his youth in his native New Jersey and moved to Providence in 2022-23 to play at Mt. St. Charles Academy. Shortly after, he moved to the opposite end of the continent to play for the BCHL’s Cowichan Valley Capitals. He struggled somewhat, posting an .883 save percentage with a 4.07 goals against average over 31 games.
Butikis dropped back to the AJHL the next season and found much more success with a .903 SV% in 43 games despite the Bonnyville Pontiacs going 15-23-3 with him in net. His next step was to the NAHL’s Austin Bruins, where he was the second-string goaltender behind Jack Solomon, but still posted a .914 SV% in 29 games with 2.39 GAA. In the playoffs, he earned a .917 SV% in 4 games. He should be a strong goaltending option for Lindenwood.
The final addition is forward Ty Nash. Nash is a sophomore transfer from Arizona State who will be 23 on Friday. He’s an undersized left shot forward at 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds. Nash has produced well in a variety of leagues, including the WHL with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, the Winnipeg Ice and the Edmonton Oil Kings.
He’s also spent time in USports with the University of Alberta and joined Arizona State last year, where he posted ten points in 32 games. He should be a solid forward piece in the middle six.