Lindenwood adds to forward, goaltending class

Andy Earl is a 6-foot, 190-pound forward from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He was previously committed to SUNY-Geneseo. Earl spent his early career playing Minnesota high school hockey with Eden Prairie High and Chanhassen High. While he didn’t initially appear to be a high-point producer in his first season with Eden Prairie, Earl scored 25 more points in his second year than he did in his first to average more than a point per game. Earl repeated the feat the next year at Chanhassen, where he scored 40 points in 31 games.