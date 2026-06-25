Michigan lands No. 1 prospect in recruiting class

DuPont played with 17-year-olds as a 14-year-old and won Defensive Player of the Year doing so. He is one of just nine players to ever receive exceptional status in the CHL. As a May birthday, he has always been one of the youngest players on the ice, and at just six feet tall, he can be on the smaller side of the ice as well. But that has never stopped him from posting some ridiculous points totals with the Everett Silvertips. As a 15-year-old in his first season, DuPont broke the WHL U16 scoring record with 60 points in 64 games and put up 73 points in 63 games this season. He also led the Silvertips to their first WHL Championship, and, on a sprained ankle, propelled them to the Memorial Cup final (they lost to the Kitchener Rangers). And he just turned 17 years old.