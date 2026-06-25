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Michigan lands No. 1 prospect in recruiting class

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Matthew Auchincloss
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Michigan secured its biggest commitment in years today.

"Landon DuPont is a Michigan Wolverine" is a sentence that would have been literally impossible two years ago. With no CHL-NCAA agreement, DuPont could never attend Michigan. 

Instead, here he is, announcing his arrival to the Wolverine faithful that have been waiting all summer with bated breath to see if DuPont would actually choose them. He's the biggest prospect Michigan has landed in years, certainly since Adam Fantilli but possibly since Quinn Hughes or even Brendan Morrison. Nothing soothes the sting of losing out on Gavin McKenna quite like securing an even better prospect (I think, at least).

DuPont played with 17-year-olds as a 14-year-old and won Defensive Player of the Year doing so. He is one of just nine players to ever receive exceptional status in the CHL. As a May birthday, he has always been one of the youngest players on the ice, and at just six feet tall, he can be on the smaller side of the ice as well. But that has never stopped him from posting some ridiculous points totals with the Everett Silvertips. As a 15-year-old in his first season, DuPont broke the WHL U16 scoring record with 60 points in 64 games and put up 73 points in 63 games this season. He also led the Silvertips to their first WHL Championship, and, on a sprained ankle, propelled them to the Memorial Cup final (they lost to the Kitchener Rangers). And he just turned 17 years old. 

DuPont is a fluid skater with a wicked shot and excellent hockey IQ and playmaking abilities. He's undoubtedly one of the most talented prospects Michigan has ever secured, and he joins a blue line already stacked with talent like Cam Reid and Henry Mews. The Wolverines will need to figure out how to balance ice time for the three of them as all are blue-chip prospects, but DuPont gives Michigan an extra boost. Maybe it's the one they need to finally win it all. 

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