NCAA Player Spotlight: Will Horcoff

Will Horcoff is an 18 year-old sophomore forward for the Michigan Wolverines. He was born in Birmingham, Michigan. At 6'5", Horcoff excels at a physical, two-way center role for the Wolverines, which made him a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft. His path to Ann Arbor was paved through playing for Honeybaked and Little Caesars from 2020-2023, before moving onto the U.S. National Development Team until 2024, when he elected to play at Michigan.

2025-26 Stats - 14 games played, 13 goals, 5 assists, 18 points, 28 penalty minutes, +4 +/- (currently tied for 8th in total points in the NCAA)

Horcoff was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of 2025 NHL Draft. (24th overall) He participated in the Penguins Development Camp this past July.

Will is the son of former NHL'er, Shawn Horcoff, who played 15 total seasons between the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, and Anaheim Ducks.

Horcoff has also represented the USA in the U17 World Hockey Championships and the U18 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

