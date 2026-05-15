Penn State adds to next two classes

Left-shot defenseman Charlie Michaud is a Denver native who will be joining the Nittany Lions from the Penticton Vees. It’s not quite that simple, though. Michaud has already played college hockey, playing six games for Miami last year before departing for the WHL. Michaud needed to enter the transfer portal to attend Penn State because of that, but he had no points with Miami, so this is spiritually his freshman campaign (I’m not sure how he’ll be classified by the NCAA.) With the Vees, Michaud posted 15 assists and no goals in 35 games. He scored his first goal of the season in the playoffs — an overtime winner for the Vees’ first-ever playoff win — and added four assists in 15 games.