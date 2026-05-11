Sioux Falls Stampede player commits to fourth school

“Joey McGraw is an amazing young man,” Generals GM/Head Coach Bryan Erikson said. Not a lot of 15 year olds would be able to trust the process the way he did. Matt Dibble (former Generals GM) and I along with Joey came up with a very clear plan for his development. Huge credit goes to Joey for sticking through the ups and downs. His work ethic is crazy and has allowed his growth to accelerate this season. His ability to take in coaching and then implement it immediately is very high. He has a tremendous hockey IQ. He is a big power forward that has elite speed and hands. He is only scratching the surface of his tremendous potential.”