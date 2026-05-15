UMass adds to incoming class

Dexheimer spent the latter part of the season playing 21 games with the Des Moines Buccaneers, but he played the majority of his USHL careers with the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He was part of the team that captured the Clark Cup in 2025. Here’s an interesting stat: in his year and a half with Muskegon, Dexheimer scored zero goals and had exactly nine assists each year (though in just 31 games his second year compared to 51 his first year). Dexheimer did score two goals with the Buccaneers, but he’s not known for his production. UMass coach Greg Carvel described him as “smooth-skating and smart.” Dexheimer should provide solid back-end support.