Backdraft 2010: Redoing the top 10 picks from the ’10 NHL draft

It was all about 'Taylor vs. Tyler' heading into the 2010 NHL draft. Ten years later, take a look at the revamped top 10 selections.

The 2010 NHL draft featured the ‘Taylor vs. Tyler’ debate, with OHL stars Hall and Seguin locked into a season-long battle for No. 1 overall. In the end it was Hall who went first to the Oilers, as Edmonton began a run of three straight years with the No. 1 pick.

Here’s a look at the original top 10 draft picks in 2010, followed by a redo of the top 10 with the benefit of hockey hindsight.

2010 NHL draft: The original top 10

1. Taylor Hall, Edmonton

2. Tyler Seguin, Boston

3. Erik Gudbranson, Florida

4. Ryan Johansen, Columbus

5. Nino Niederreiter, NY Islanders

6. Brett Connolly, Tampa Bay

7. Jeff Skinner, Carolina

8. Alexander Burmistrov, Atlanta

9. Mikael Granlund, Minnesota

10. Dylan McIlrath, NY Rangers

2010 NHL draft: The top 10 do-over (with original draft position in parentheses)

1. Tyler Seguin (2nd, Boston)

2. Taylor Hall (1st, Edmonton)

3. Vladimir Tarasenko (16th, St. Louis)

4. Evgeny Kuznetsov (26th, Washington)

5. Mark Stone (178th, Ottawa)

6. John Klingberg (131st, Dallas)

7. Jaden Schwartz (14th, St. Louis)

8. Frederik Andersen (187th, Carolina)

9. Brendan Gallagher (147th, Montreal)

10. Ryan Johansen (4th, Columbus)

Honorable mentions: Brock Nelson (30th, NY Islanders); Tyler Toffoli (47th, Los Angeles); Justin Faulk (37th, Carolina); Cam Fowler (12th, Anaheim); Petr Mrazek (141st, Detroit).

Notable:

Tyler vs. Taylor: The top two remain the top two, but Seguin leapfrogs Hall with more games (741-627), goals (279-218) and points (635-563). Seguin won the Stanley Cup as a sparingly used rookie with Boston in 2011, Hall won the Hart Trophy with New Jersey in 2018.

The top two remain the top two, but Seguin leapfrogs Hall with more games (741-627), goals (279-218) and points (635-563). Seguin won the Stanley Cup as a sparingly used rookie with Boston in 2011, Hall won the Hart Trophy with New Jersey in 2018. Senko and The Bird: A couple of Russian dynamos come in at Nos. 3 and 4, with Tarasenko’s goal-scoring edging out Kuznetsov’s offensive wizardry.

A couple of Russian dynamos come in at Nos. 3 and 4, with Tarasenko’s goal-scoring edging out Kuznetsov’s offensive wizardry. Too big to fail: Gudbranson, the first defenseman picked at No. 3 overall and projected to become a top-pairing shutdown defender, didn’t pan out as anticipated, becoming more of a third-pairing tough guy.

Gudbranson, the first defenseman picked at No. 3 overall and projected to become a top-pairing shutdown defender, didn’t pan out as anticipated, becoming more of a third-pairing tough guy. Seventh heaven: Stone, a seventh-round pick, leaps up to No. 5 overall to be the biggest steal of the 2010 draft. He’s one of four players drafted in the fifth round or later who ranks in the redone top 10.

Stone, a seventh-round pick, leaps up to No. 5 overall to be the biggest steal of the 2010 draft. He’s one of four players drafted in the fifth round or later who ranks in the redone top 10. For the defense: Klingberg, a fifth-rounder, is the lone defenseman on the updated list. Cam Fowler (originally drafted No. 12) and Justin Faulk (No. 37) were also considered.

Klingberg, a fifth-rounder, is the lone defenseman on the updated list. Cam Fowler (originally drafted No. 12) and Justin Faulk (No. 37) were also considered. In the crease: Andersen is the only goalie to make an appearance. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, they didn’t sign Andersen after picking him in the seventh round. He re-entered the draft in 2012, where Anaheim took him 87th overall.

Andersen is the only goalie to make an appearance. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, they didn’t sign Andersen after picking him in the seventh round. He re-entered the draft in 2012, where Anaheim took him 87th overall. Not what we thought: Gallagher has surpassed expectations as an undersized winger, Johansen has come up short as an anticipated No. 1 center.

Gallagher has surpassed expectations as an undersized winger, Johansen has come up short as an anticipated No. 1 center. Made it: Eight of the original top 10 picks were forwards, and all developed into bona fide NHLers.

Eight of the original top 10 picks were forwards, and all developed into bona fide NHLers. Oops: McIlrath, a rugged blueliner with similarities to Gudbranson, rates as the only bust among the top 10, with a total of 66 NHL games to his credit.

McIlrath, a rugged blueliner with similarities to Gudbranson, rates as the only bust among the top 10, with a total of 66 NHL games to his credit. Hello, goodbye: None of the original top 10 picks still play for the team that drafted them.