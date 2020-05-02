Franchise Leaders: The all-time win leader for all 31 NHL teams

Take a look at the winningest goalie for all 31 NHL franchises, plus each team’s all-time top five as well as the active leader.

This one isn’t close.

Martin Brodeur is the NHL’s all-time winningest goalie by a long shot, and he played 1,259 of his 1,266 career regular-season games with New Jersey.

So, spoiler alert, Brodeur has won more games for the same franchise than any other netminder in league history.

Nevertheless, a lot can be gleaned from glancing at NHL teams’ all-time goalie win leaders. Such as:

Brodeur earned 688 of his 691 regular-season wins with New Jersey. Only two other netminders have won 400-plus games with the same franchise.

Thirteen franchises have had a goalie with 300-plus wins, including three teams (Detroit, Montreal and the Rangers) that have had two goalies reach 300-plus wins.

Two netminders (one active, one recently retired) hold the honor of being the winningest goalie for two different franchises.

Ten active netminders are the winningest goalie for a franchise.

Here’s a look at the all-time win leader for all 31 NHL franchises, plus each team’s top five winningest goalies as well as the active leader. (Also: NHL franchise all-time goal leaders and all-time point leaders.)

1. Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils: 688 wins

Brodeur shares the single-season record of 48 wins with Washington’s Braden Holtby, and holds six of the NHL’s top 20 single-season win totals of all-time.

Rest of top five: Chris Terreri (118), Cory Schneider (115), Glenn Resch (67), Keith Kinkaid (64)

Active leader: Cory Schneider (115)

2. Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: 459 wins

‘The King’ averaged 35 wins per season over his first dozen years in New York before age finally started to catch up to him. Every goalie on the NHL’s top 20 all-time wins list has played for more than one team with the exception of Lundqvist (No. 6 all-time) and Nashville’s Pekka Rinne (No. 20).

Rest of top five: Mike Richter (301), Ed Giacomin (267), Gump Worsley (204), John Vanbiesbrouck (200)

Active leader: Henrik Lundqvist (459)

3. Tony Esposito, Chicago Blackhawks: 418 wins

Long and brilliant career, but never better than his rookie season in Chicago when he ripped off 38 wins – and an astounding 15 shutouts, which still stands as the modern-day NHL record for most whitewashes in a single season.

Rest of top five: Glenn Hall (276), Corey Crawford (260), Ed Belfour (201), Jocelyn Thibault (137)

Active leader: Corey Crawford (260)

4. Marc-Andre Fleury, Pittsburgh Penguins: 375 wins

‘The Flower’ is fifth all-time with 466 NHL wins, with an outside shot at passing Patrick Roy (551) for the No. 2 spot. But let’s save Fleury for the final word…

Rest of top five: Tom Barrasso (226), Matt Murray (117), Ken Wregget (104), Denis Herron (88)

Active leader: Matt Murray (117)

5. Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators: 359 wins

The Preds’ definitive goaltender has lapped the field in wins, and the disparity is even more jarring in the playoffs: Rinne has 45 post-season victories, while Tomas Vokoun sits second with three.

Rest of top five: Tomas Vokoun (161), Mike Dunham (81), Chris Mason (59), Juuse Saros (55)

Active leader: Pekka Rinne (359)

6. Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings: 350 wins

The legendary netminder was the NHL’s all-time wins leader (445) when he died tragically in the spring of 1970 at age 40. It was 30 years before Roy broke his record.

Rest of top five: Chris Osgood (317), Jimmy Howard (246), Harry Lumley (163), Roger Crozier (131)

Active leader: Jimmy Howard (246)

7. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens: 348 wins

The Habs are one of two NHL franchises to boast five 200-win goalies (also the Rangers), but Price already reigns supreme and he’s signed for six more years.

Rest of top five: Jacques Plante (314), Patrick Roy (289), Ken Dryden (258), Bill Durnan (208)

Active leader: Carey Price (348)

8. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings: 325 wins

The only 300-game winner in franchise history – in fact, he’s the Kings’ only 200-game winner – is signed for three more seasons so he has a chance to really pad his lead before he leaves L.A.

Rest of top five: Rogie Vachon (171), Kelly Hrudey (145), Mario Lessard (92), Jamie Storr (85)

Active leader: Jonathan Quick (325)

9. Cam Ward, Carolina Hurricanes: 318 wins

Ward, who has nearly 200 more wins than any other netminder in Carolina/Hartford franchise history, was named playoff MVP after leading Carolina to the Stanley Cup as a rookie in 2006.

Rest of top five: Arturs Irbe (130), Mike Liut (115), Sean Burke (107), Peter Sidorkiewicz (71)

Active leader: Petr Mrazek (44)

10. Miikka Kiprusoff, Calgary Flames: 305 wins

Kiprusoff won at least 35 games for seven consecutive seasons from 2005-06 through 2011-12, including a prolific 45 victories in ’08-09 that ranks sixth all-time.

Rest of top five: Mike Vernon (262), Dan Bouchard (168), Reggie Lemelin (144), Phil Myre (76)

Active leader: David Rittich (59)

11. Billy Smith, New York Islanders: 304 wins

Smith also won 88 playoff games for the Isles, with backup Glenn Resch way back in second place with 17. Resch, at least, pitched more shutouts than Smith (25 to 22).

Rest of top five: Glenn Resch (157), Rick DiPietro (130), Kelly Hrudey (106), Thomas Greiss (101)

Active leader: Thomas Greiss (101)

12. Turk Broda, Toronto Maple Leafs: 304 wins

How long has Broda been No. 1 on the Leafs’ list? A long time. The Hall of Famer was Toronto’s starting goalie from 1936-37 through 1950-51, missing two seasons to fight in the Second World War.

Rest of top five: Johnny Bower (219), Felix Potvin (160), Curtis Joseph (138), Frederik Andersen (136)

Active leader: Frederik Andersen (136)

13. Olie Kolzig, Washington Capitals: 301 wins

With Holtby likely to leave as a pending UFA, Kolzig’s hold on the top spot should be safe for a while.

Rest of top five: Braden Holtby (282), Don Beaupre (128), Al Jensen (94), Jim Carey (70), Pete Peeters (70)

Active leader: Braden Holtby (282)

14. Evgeni Nabokov, San Jose Sharks: 293 wins

He arrived just as the franchise was turning the corner from expansion pushover to perennial contender. Nabokov posted three straight 40-win seasons, including 46 victories in 2007-08.

Rest of top five: Antti Niemi (163), Martin Jones (155), Vesa Toskala (65), Arturs Irbe (57)

Active leader: Martin Jones (155)

15. Tuukka Rask, Boston Bruins: 291 wins

Rask is ready to run away with the Bruins’ all-time win total, but with 50 shutouts he still has work to do to beat Tiny Thompson’s franchise-best number of 74.

Rest of top five: Tiny Thompson (252), Frank Brimsek (230), Gerry Cheevers (226), Tim Thomas (196)

Active leader: Tuukka Rask (291)

16. Ryan Miller, Buffalo Sabres: 284 wins

It’s a little surprising to see Miller with 50 more wins than Dominik Hasek, especially since Miller only played 50 more games than ‘The Dominator’ in a Sabres uniform. Hasek will have to be satisfied with the franchise’s all-time marks for goals-against average (2.22), save percentage (.926) and shutouts (55).

Rest of top five: Dominik Hasek (234), Don Edwards (156), Martin Biron (134), Tom Barrasso (124)

Active leader: Linus Ullmark (41)

17. Patrick Roy, Colorado Avalanche: 262 wins

Roy’s shocking exit in Montreal – where he won more games (289) – led to a stellar eight-year run in Colorado that included six trips to the conference final and two Stanley Cups.

Rest of top five: Semyon Varlamov (183), Dan Bouchard (107), Peter Budaj (101), David Aebischer (89)

Active leader: Philipp Grubauer (36)

18. Marty Turco, Dallas Stars: 262 wins

Six straight seasons of 30-plus victories, including a high of 41 in 2005-06, make Turco the winningest netminder in Stars history. It’s good to see a couple of Minnesota North Stars stalwarts, Cesare Maniago and Gilles Meloche, among the top five.

Rest of top five: Kari Lehtonen (216), Ed Belfour (160), Cesare Maniago (145), Gilles Meloche (141)

Active leader: Ben Bishop (74)

19. Roberto Luongo, Vancouver Canucks: 252 wins

Third on the NHL’s all-time wins list (489), Luongo earned more victories with the Canucks than with Florida (230) or the Islanders (seven). Vancouver’s previously most successful goalie, Kirk McLean, has 34 playoff wins compared to Luongo’s 32.

Rest of top five: Kirk McLean (211), Richard Brodeur (126), Dan Cloutier (109), Jacob Markstrom (99)

Active leader: Jacob Markstrom (99)

20. Ron Hextall, Philadelphia Flyers: 240 wins

It’s playoff MVP Hextall and two-time Cup champ Bernie Parent in the top two spots. And then, well, make way for Carter Hart, right? Pelle Lindberg won 87 games in three-plus seasons before dying in a car accident at 26.

Rest of top five: Bernie Parent (231), Steve Mason (104), Wayne Stephenson (93), Roman Cechmanek (92), Bob Froese (92)

Active leader: Brian Elliott (50)

21. Roberto Luongo, Florida Panthers: 230 wins

Hey look, a familiar face. Luongo, the Canucks’ all-time wins leader, also holds the No. 1 spot in Florida. But fair’s fair, so it should be noted that he’s also the Panthers’ leader in losses (241). Florida’s three winningest goalies – Luongo, John Vanbiesbrouck and Tomas Vokoun – all lost more games than they won during their time in Florida.

Rest of top five: John Vanbiesbrouck (106), Tomas Vokoun (101), James Reimer (53), Mark Fitzpatrick (43)

Active leader: Sergei Bobrovsky (23)

22. Grant Fuhr, Edmonton Oilers: 226 wins

The goalie of note during the Oilers’ dynasty days, Fuhr also won 74 playoff games with Edmonton – nearly 50 more than franchise runner-up Bill Ranford (25).

Rest of top five: Bill Ranford (167), Tommy Salo (147), Andy Moog (143), Cam Talbot (104)

Active leader: Mikko Koskinen (43)

23. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets: 213 wins

When it comes to all-time Blue Jackets goaltenders, it’s Bobrovsky and then it’s everybody else. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner also won 11 playoff games with Columbus – he’s the only goalie to record a post-season victory for the franchise.

Rest of top five: Steve Mason (96), Marc Denis (84), Joonas Korpisalo (60), Pascal Leclaire (45)

Active leader: Joonas Korpisalo (60)

24. Jean-Sebastien Giguere, Anaheim Ducks: 206 wins

He also leads all Anaheim goalies in games played (447) and shutouts (32). More importantly, he was the playoff MVP when the Ducks went to Game 7 of the Cup final in 2003 – and he was the winning goalie when they claimed their first and only NHL title in 2007.

Rest of top five: Guy Hebert (173), Jonas Hiller (162), John Gibson (139), Frederik Andersen (77)

Active leader: John Gibson (139)

25. Craig Anderson, Ottawa Senators: 202 wins

Runner-up Patrick Lalime takes a lot of barbs, but he remains the Sens’ all-time leader in GAA (2.32) and shutouts (30), and he’s tied with Anderson for most playoff wins (21).

Rest of top five: Patrick Lalime (146), Ron Tugnutt (72), Ray Emery (71), Damian Rhodes (65)

Active leader: Craig Anderson (202)

26. Niklas Backstrom, Minnesota Wild: 194 wins

He arrived in the NHL as a 28-year-old in 2006-07 and led the league in save percentage (.929) in his first season. Dubnyk, signed through 2020-21, is poised to take over the top spot in Wild wins.

Rest of top five: Devan Dubnyk (177), Manny Fernandez (113), Dwayne Roloson (62), Josh Harding (60)

Active leader: Devan Dubnyk (177)

27. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning: 159 wins

This is going to be quite the victory lap for Vasilevskiy. He’s only 25 and he’s already the franchise’s all-time wins leader – and he’s signed for eight more years on a locked-and-loaded team.

Rest of top five: Ben Bishop (131), Nikolai Khabibulin (83), Daren Puppa (77), John Grahame (53)

Active leader: Andrei Vasilevskiy (159)

28. Ondrej Pavelec, Winnipeg Jets: 152 wins

Hellebuyck is on the verge of moving into the lead position and staying there for a long time.

Rest of top five: Connor Hellebuyck (148), Kari Lehtonen (94), Johan Hedberg (57), Pasi Nurminen (48)

Active leader: Connor Hellebuyck (148)

29. Mike Liut, St. Louis Blues: 151 wins

It’s a surprisingly low number for a franchise that has featured some very good goalies over the years. Liut has reigned atop the Blues’ list since the mid-1980s, but Jake Allen is poised to take over. Jordan Binnington sits 15th in franchise history with 54 wins.

Rest of top five: Jake Allen (148), Curtis Joseph (137), Grant Fuhr (108), Brian Elliott (104)

Active leader: Jake Allen (148)

30. Ilya Bryzgalov, Arizona Coyotes: 130 wins

It’s a crazy close finish, so of course it’s the wild and crazy Bryzgalov who comes out on top. ‘Cool Bryz’ won one more game for the franchise than Bob Essensa, two more than Mike Smith and four more than Nikolai Khabibulin.

Rest of top five: Bob Essensa (129), Mike Smith (128), Nikolai Khabibulin (126), Sean Burke (97)

Active leader: Darcy Kuemper (45)

31. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights: 91 wins

As promised, the last word goes to Fleury. ‘The Flower’ is the winningest active goalie in the NHL, sitting fifth all-time with 466 victories, with an outside shot at passing Roy for the No. 2 spot.

Rest of top five: Malcolm Subban (30), Maxime Lagace (6), Oscar Dansk (3), Robin Lehner (3)

Active leader: Marc-Andre Fleury (91)