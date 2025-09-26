    • Powered by Roundtable

    Penguins Send Message To Fans Ahead Of Fleury's Final Appearances

    Kelsey Surmacz
    Sep 26, 2025, 04:00
    Kelsey Surmacz
    Sep 26, 2025, 04:00
    Updated at: Sep 26, 2025, 04:00

    In case you haven't heard, Pittsburgh Penguins' legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is returning to Pittsburgh for one final in-game appearance on a paid tryout (PTO) contract - which will take place during Saturday's pre-season tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets. 

    Fleury will practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, Pa. on Friday, and the team sent a message to fans hoping to attend:

    Will you be in attendance at either Fleury's practice or the game on Saturday? Let us know below.

    Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab  to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!    