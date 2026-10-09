$399,571 And Counting! Website Is Tracking How Much Money Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Has Forfeited So Far This Season

The Winnipeg Jets saw something special in Connor Hellebuyck.



In 2012, the organization drafted him in the fifth round, 130th overall. Few could have predicted what that would lead to.



More than a decade later, Hellebuyck had earned three Vezinas and a Hart Trophy. He had also won the hearts of Winnipeggers and Jets fans around the world. He was on track to be a local legend.



Then came the heartbreak. The cozying up to a U.S. president who was threatening Canadian sovereignty. The trade request. The failure to report to training camp. The suspension.



The Jets are moving on without him. The season is underway. The team has a new look and a new attitude. Meanwhile, Hellebuyck is in limbo. And that's costing him, day by day.