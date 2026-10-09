$399,571 And Counting! Website Is Tracking How Much Money Winnipeg Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Has Forfeited So Far This Season

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2026 1:07 PMPublished Oct 9, 2026 1:07 PM
A new fan-made tracker calculates the staggering financial toll of the Vezina Trophy winner's holdout, as the Winnipeg Jets prove they can win without their disgruntled franchise star.
By the time you read this, Connor Hellebuyck will have been suspended for four games of the 2026-27 season and forfeited 5.3% of his $7.5-million salary.
As of Friday morning, the actual amount that the Winnipeg Jets goalie had given up was more than $399,000 — and counting.
That's enough for 378 months of rent in a one-bedroom home in Winnipeg. Or 3,663 lower-bowl tickets to watch the Jets' other two goalies. Or 227,173 Slurpees in what is apparently the Slurpee capital of the world.
We know this because there is an actual tracker at hellebucks.com, a web site dedicated to showing Hellebuyck and Jets fans just how much money their prized goalie has left on the table since refusing to show up to work after demanding a trade this off-season.
As the site reminds the once-popular goalie, "We'd have built you a statue. Instead we built this counter."
Ouch. That has to sting more than loss of salary.
hellebucks.com
The Winnipeg Jets saw something special in Connor Hellebuyck.
The Winnipeg Jets saw something special in Connor Hellebuyck.
In 2012, the organization drafted him in the fifth round, 130th overall. Few could have predicted what that would lead to.
More than a decade later, Hellebuyck had earned three Vezinas and a Hart Trophy. He had also won the hearts of Winnipeggers and Jets fans around the world. He was on track to be a local legend.
Then came the heartbreak. The cozying up to a U.S. president who was threatening Canadian sovereignty. The trade request. The failure to report to training camp. The suspension.
The Jets are moving on without him. The season is underway. The team has a new look and a new attitude. Meanwhile, Hellebuyck is in limbo. And that's costing him, day by day.
It's just one way that fans are coping with the absence of their two-time Vezina Trophy-winning goalie.
No question, there were hurt feelings when Hellebuyck's trade demand became public, considering he still has five more years remaining on his contract. But those feelings quickly turned to anger when Hellebuyck then refused to report to the team's training camp after a deal failed to materialize, putting the Jets in a very tough spot.
If the Jets are going to be a playoff team this season, they either need Hellebuyck in net or they need to trade him. Having him sit out might be saving the ownership money, but it's costing the team the season.
Or, at least we thought it would.
But one week into the season, you wouldn't know it based on the way that Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson had performed in net so far. Heading into Friday night's game against the Anaheim Ducks, the Jets (3-0-1) had the best record in the Central Division. And a big part of their early success was their goaltending, which is ranked 10th-best in the league (2.5 goals per game).
thehockeynews.comLarkin And Hellebuyck Trade Standoffs Show NHL GMs Pushing Back On Player EmpowermentThe Winnipeg Jets are dealing with goalie Connor Hellebuyck's trade demand, and the Detroit Red Wings are dealing with center Dylan Larkin's trade demand. But Jets and Wings brass are pushing back. What future is ahead for the two stars?
It's a small sample size. But it's also a sign that the Jets might be motivated to prove to Hellebuyck — and the rest of the hockey world — that no player is bigger than the team.
That doesn't mean that Hellebuyck won't be eventually traded. There are reports out there that the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks remain interested in acquiring Hellebuyck.
It's just that with the way that Skinner and Stevenson are playing, there is no urgency to make a deal for the sake of making one. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff can be patient and hold firm to his belief that if you don't get an offer that blows your skates off your feet, then it's not worth doing.
And so, Hellebuyck is forced to wait. And while he does, the money he is forfeiting this season keep rising. In fact, he's forfeited more than $900 just in the time that it took you to read this story.
With that money, Hellebuyck could have bought himself a decent Tissot watch, which is what Hellebuyck will be looking at while he waits for a trade that might not ever come.
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