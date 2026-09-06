A Kid At Heart: Predators' Ryan O'Reilly's Leadership, Youthful Exuberance Shines On And Off The Ice

Ryan O’Reilly’s youthful exuberance shines both on and off the ice. And with the Nashville Predators center playing arguably his best hockey, his persona and guidance will be key in trying to get his team back into the playoffs.
When Barry Trotz succeeded David Poile as GM of the Nashville Predators on July 1, 2023, he followed a traditional strategy by promptly shoring up the roster down the middle.
On Day 1 of free agency, Trotz signed steadfast veteran center Ryan O’Reilly to a four-year, $18-million contract. At 32, the former St. Louis Blues captain already had a Stanley Cup, a Conn Smythe, a Selke, and a Lady Byng on his resume.
Known for his leadership and acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs for a major package – which included a first-round pick – less than five months earlier, O’Reilly showed his commitment to his new club by taking a significant haircut from his previous $7.5-million AAV as the flat-cap era dragged toward its merciful conclusion.
That’s just one example of the team-first approach that has fuelled a successful 17-year career.
“He’s such an amazing leader,” said Nashville captain Roman Josi. “He’s very vocal in the room and just an amazing teammate. He’s a great guy to have around.”
O’Reilly’s decision to join the Predators was sparked by the potential he saw on the roster and the arrival of Trotz’s new hand-picked coach, Andrew Brunette. The perks of living in Music City were also a draw for the longtime guitar player and singer, who has built strong relationships over the years with some of the biggest names in the industry.
By Year 3 in Nashville, O’Reilly’s side hustle with his junior-hockey teammate Kelly James was fully formed and ready to be shared with the public.
Their children’s duo, Mac N Cheeze, recorded a 14-song debut album in the Nashville home studio of Oshawa native Chris Kimmerer, the drummer for country star Thomas Rhett. In April, “Pizza Party” was released on both sides of the border by Dine Alone Records.
Months earlier, the eponymous lead-off single had become a viral earworm in the Predators’ dressing room, blasted as the team’s win song beginning at the Global Series in Stockholm last November, fittingly, in an arena named after the late superstar DJ Tim ‘Avicii’ Bergling.
Now a father of four, O’Reilly has seen his hobby mirror a youthful resurgence at his day job. Last season, his 74 points put him just one behind Filip Forsberg for Nashville’s team-scoring lead. That’s just three fewer points than his career-high of 77 with the Blues in 2018-19, the year he hoisted the Stanley Cup and was handed the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP. That’s not bad for a 35-year-old who’s supposed to be on the back nine of his career.
Originally drafted in the second round in 2009 by the Colorado Avalanche, O’Reilly ranks second only to John Tavares among his draft class with 1,233 career NHL games. He’s also third in his class with 898 points (behind Tavares and Matt Duchene), and his value to his team extends well beyond the scoresheet.
“O’Reilly’s playing like he’s a No. 1 center,” Josi said. “He kind of does everything for us. He’s on the PK, and he’s on the power play. He plays every situation.”
Skating 20:24 a night last season, O’Reilly led his team’s forwards in ice time while Nashville pushed for a return to the playoffs (the team ultimately fell four points short). And despite that heavy in-season workload, he answered Canada’s call for the 2026 World Championship in Switzerland at season’s end, a usual occurrence when he doesn’t have a playoff commitment.
O’Reilly will never challenge Swiss right winger Andres Ambuhl’s all-time record of 20 World Championships, but 2026 marked the eighth time he has suited up for his country, tying him with ‘Captain Canada’ Ryan Smyth. With two World Championship gold medals and a silver to accompany his NHL hardware, O’Reilly is now Team Canada’s leader in games played at the worlds (73).
This year, the Canadians came home empty-handed after an overtime loss to Norway in the bronze medal game. Wearing an ‘A’ in support of first-time captain Macklin Celebrini, O’Reilly had nine points to finish third in team scoring and move into second place all-time for Team Canada at the worlds with 52 points – only 10 behind Dany Heatley (62 points in 52 games).
Never wanting to be far from a guitar, O’Reilly has also made a habit of sourcing a new axe from a local music store each time he heads overseas, accomplishing the dual objective of collecting a meaningful souvenir and simplifying travel by only transporting the instruments in one direction.
Longtime NHL D-man Tyson Barrie came into the league in Colorado around the same time as O’Reilly. When O’Reilly was feted for his 1,000th game in Nashville in November of 2023, Barrie warned that his heart-and-soul teammate wouldn’t be swapping his trademark youthful exuberance for the retirement home anytime soon.
“He’ll play until the wheels fall off,” Barrie said. “They’re going to have to kick him out of the league. He’ll play until he’s got nothing left.”
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