A Kid At Heart: Predators' Ryan O'Reilly's Leadership, Youthful Exuberance Shines On And Off The Ice

Now a father of four, O’Reilly has seen his hobby mirror a youthful resurgence at his day job. Last season, his 74 points put him just one behind Filip Forsberg for Nashville’s team-scoring lead. That’s just three fewer points than his career-high of 77 with the Blues in 2018-19, the year he hoisted the Stanley Cup and was handed the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP. That’s not bad for a 35-year-old who’s supposed to be on the back nine of his career.