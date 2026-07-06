Anaheim Ducks Got A Sobering Reality Check With Carlsson And Mintyukov

Do the Ducks have enough cap space to match the lucrative offer sheet for Leo Carlsson and re-sign Cutter Gauthier after re-signing Pavel Mintyukov to a five-year contract?
In the early days of his tenure as Anaheim Ducks GM, Pat Verbeek gained a reputation as an extremely tough negotiator.
Verbeek was a hard-nosed player and an equally hard-nosed executive, so when he came into the 2026 off-season with young players to re-sign, the expectation was that Verbeek would play hardball and come away with some terrific bargains.
However, after the Philadelphia Flyers tendered an offer sheet to Ducks up-and-coming star center Leo Carlsson on Friday and while other clubs tried to lure away RFA Pavel Mintyukov, it seems that Verbeek has gotten a sobering reality check.
On Sunday, we saw the first reactionary move from Verbeek when he re-signed defenseman Mintyukov to a five-year, $36-million contract extension that carries an average annual salary cap hit of $7.2 million.
After the signing of Mintyukov, if Verbeek chooses to match the Flyers' offer sheet and pays Carlsson $18 million per year for the next five seasons, the Ducks will only have just about $10 million in cap space.
That won't be enough to please another Ducks RFA – star left winger Cutter Gauthier, who just put up 41 goals this past season. If Carlsson is getting $18 million, surely Gauthier is worth at least $10 million.
With that in mind, you have to think Verbeek will need to move money around if he's going to keep Carlsson, Gauthier and Anaheim's other core youngsters all financially content. Beckett Sennecke's entry-level contract also expires in two years.
So while it feels like this Mintyukov deal is the first step the Ducks have had to make before another offer sheet put them in bigger trouble, it won't be the last step Verbeek has to make.
Carlsson is a crucial component for Anaheim, but if Verbeek can't move his chips around, it may make more sense for the Ducks to take the four first-round draft picks as compensation.
Perhaps that's what Flyers GM Daniel Briere was counting on when he signed Carlsson to the offer sheet that will give him the NHL's highest cap hit. But the bad blood that offer sheets create is, in its own way, highly dramatic and certainly entertaining. And isn't that what the NHL product is really all about – entertainment?
Time will tell whether Carlsson's offer sheet leads to more ill will between the Flyers and Ducks. But one thing is for sure – the cost of doing business just went through the roof, not just for Anaheim and Philadelphia, but for the entire NHL. Teams will have to project the competitive contributions of their key young players earlier than ever before and pay them accordingly.
And if a team like the Ducks doesn't want to pay market value for an elite young performer like Carlsson, you can rest assured another team will be more than happy to do so.
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