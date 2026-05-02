Any Way The NHL Can Make Canadiens Vs. Lightning A Best of 9? Or 11? Or 13?

The playoff series between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning is the best of the first round by far. Here's why.
When NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's playoff format by arguing that it has the best first round in all sports, the series between the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning was exactly what he was talking about.
By far the best first-round series in the NHL, it is destined to go seven games, thanks to the Lightning's 1-0 overtime win in Game 6 Friday night.
And that's as it should be between two teams that are so evenly matched.
Ken Campbell discusses Martin St-Louis' perspective of the Game 6 loss and says what he thinks has made this series so memorable in his latest video column.
We'll find out Sunday night whether the team that has been there and done that or the upstart with nothing to lose is moving on to the second round.
Sadly, there won't be any more games after that. Watch the video column above for more.
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