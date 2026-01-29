Avalanche Prospect Goalie Kept Redeeming Himself On His Way To An NHL Call-Up

The AHL goaltender's road to his most recent and only call-up to the Avalanche has been anything but straight. But he's grateful for the process.
"In the bigger picture, looking back at it, it's a good thing the whole process has been slow, (because) I'm still a young goalie in this league," Posch said.
The Umea, Sweden, native put up a 10-2-0 record, .930 save percentage and 1.72 goals-against average in the U-20 Swedish league in his first year of NHL draft eligibility in 2020, but he wasn't chosen in his first two years of eligibility.
"I spoke to a few teams, and then COVID ended up happening, so (it) slowed down the whole progress, and then the year after… COVID shut the season down in November, so I kind of didn't get that full year of showcasing my game and abilities," Posch said.
Posch then arrived in the United States from Sweden in 2021 and was selected second overall by the Sioux Falls Stampede in the USHL's Phase II draft, which is for players aged 16 to 20. This selection made him the highest-selected Swedish goaltender in the history of the USHL draft. A day after the draft, Posch announced his commitment to St. Cloud State.
Soon after, the honeymoon phase faded.
Apart from the struggle of adapting to a new country, the 19-year-old didn't fare so well with the Stampede in the 2021-22 season. He posted just nine wins in 36 games, with an .872 save percentage and a 3.71 goals-against average.
Unfazed by his first taste of adversity on North American soil, Posch sought redemption with the NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness for the 2022-23 campaign and succeeded, putting up a dominant .926 save percentage and 2.12 GAA in 44 games while leading the team to the Robertson Cup semifinals.
Despite putting up great bounce-back junior numbers with the Wilderness, no NHL team drafted Posch in his final year of eligibility in 2023. But he didn't stop there.
"(As a goalie,) you need to carry a lot of responsibility, and there comes a lot of pressure with it, so if you're not capable of handling it mentally, it's going to be tough," Posch said. "Always see all experience as good experience."
Undeterred by another setback, Posch honored his commitment to St. Cloud State for the 2023-24 season and put in another great showing, this time validated with NCHC all-rookie team honors.
In his sophomore season of 2024-25, however, fate would play a cruel joke on Posch.
In December 2024, part of a porcelain toilet cover fell on his right foot, rupturing his big toe tendon, putting him out for over two months.
It was an inconvenient time to have that injury, as Posch was on a roll, posting a .936 save percentage in 13 games with two shutouts, two goaltender of the week honors, and a goaltender of the month award in October from the NCHC.
The Huskies went 2-11-1 without him.
"I think the toughest was the team had such a tough struggle, and you know that you're (unable to help) them out and not able to do what you want to do," Posch said. "For sure it was a tough stretch there. I would say more mentally than physically. I knew I needed to give my body the time to heal properly to come back fully, so it wasn't too much of an option physically."
From there, Posch rebounded yet again. When his second NCAA season ended, Posch had registered a .923 save percentage and a 2.40 GAA in 22 games and was nominated for the 2025 Hobey Baker Award.
On March 26, 2025, 11 days after playing his last game for St. Cloud State, Posch signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche.
He made his pro debut for the AHL's Colorado Eagles in their season finale on April 19, 2025.
This season, Posch became only the second Swedish AHL goalie to register two shutouts in the first four games of their rookie season after the Toronto Marlies' Dennis Hildeby did so in 2023-24. But Posch is the first to do so while being undrafted, as Hildeby is a fourth-rounder.
Posch said he wasn't aware of this fact but is flattered.
"You feel proud, (and) it's an honor to be named next to someone like that," says Posch. "He's been a tremendous goalie this year and showcasing that in the NHL where I want to end up."
The 23-year-old's accomplishments didn't stop there. As the new year dawned, Posch was voted to the 2026 All-Star Classic and just last weekend was briefly called up to the NHL for the first time in his career, even though it was for only a day and backed up Mackenzie Blackwood against the Leafs.
"First and foremost, to be able to be called up, and to be at the biggest stage, just seeing how professional everyone is and how their lifestyle is and how it works up there is a great experience that I'll carry with me," Posch said.
"And secondly, to be named (an) all-star was something I wasn't expecting, especially with our captain and head coach being named, so it was a little bit unexpected and actually came at a good time when I had a bit of tougher stretch.
"I feel really honored and grateful to be part of (it), but at the same time, it's just showcasing what I've done as a person and it's something I'm going to continue building on and hopefully get better each and every day."
