Battle Of Pennsylvania Is Reignited And Could Clash For Final Playoff Spot In The NHL's Metropolitan Division

That said, the current battle of Pennsylvania has the Penguins in two very different places in the competitive cycle. The Flyers have been in a full rebuild, and they’re a team on the rise. The Penguins, on the other hand, are currently clinging to the last vestiges of the Sidney Crosby/Evgeni Malkin era. The Penguins are now trying to wring the last drops of juice out of their aging roster.