'Being Honest Without Judgment,' Canucks GM Ryan Johnson Outlines Trade Conversations With Elias Pettersson

Don’t get us wrong: Johnson can and should do his best to create as much salary cap space as possible in any Pettersson trade. As it stands, the Canucks have $17.8 million in cap space, and Pettersson’s $11.6-million annual salary runs for the next six seasons. So freeing themselves from that commitment will give Johnson the flexibility he needs to put together his own vision for the team. But he’s not going to give Elias Pettersson away. That much is clear.