Blackhawks' Bleak Off-Season Takes A Darker Turn With Connor Bedard's Injury

Indeed, while Byram’s brand-new, $12-million-per-season contract extension suggests that Byram is one of the top-five blueliners in the game, we’re not at all sure that Byram is that good. Is he a top-four defenseman? No question. But is he on the level of Minnesota Wild star Quinn Hughes or Colorado Avalanche superstar Cale Makar? Absolutely not. But paying Byram to be a No. 1 defenseman is a move Davidson could come to regret.