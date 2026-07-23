Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves' Contract Places Him In A New Tier Of NHL Goaltending Expectations

thehockeynews.com Jet Greaves, Columbus Blue Jacket Avoid Arbitration. Agree to Multi-Year Deal Some history was made today for the Blue Jackets. For the first time in its history, they would've gone to an arbitration hearing with a player. It's really hard to imagine it, having had so many tough negotiations with players over the years. This doesn't have to be seen as a negative either. Just thought I'd remind you of that.