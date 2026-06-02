Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski Beats Makar And Dahlin To Win NHL's Norris Trophy
Zach Werenski has won the Norris Trophy for the first time in his career. He led the Columbus Blue Jackets in scoring for the second straight season.
Werenski was surprised by the trophy while he and his wife, Odette, hosted friends and family to introduce everyone to their new baby.
The newly crowned defenseman of the year received first-place votes on 113 of 198 ballots, 66 more than Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar, who finished second. Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin finished third in the voting and had 13 first-place votes.
Werenski, 28, finished the season second in points by a defenseman (81), tied for third in goals (22), tied for fourth in assists (59), first in shots (260) and second in average ice time (26:37). He led the Blue Jackets in scoring for the second straight season, becoming the 10th defenseman in NHL history to do so.
Werenski also averaged the second-most ice time at 5-on-5, and he had an impressive shot attempt percentage. Among defensemen who averaged at least 19 minutes at 5-on-5, Werenski ranks first in shot attempt percentage, at 53.8 percent, meaning the Blue Jackets outchanced their opponents with Werenski on the ice.
Other Standouts In The Voting
Werenski, Makar and Dahlin weren't the only ones to receive first-place votes.
Edmonton Oilers blueliner Evan Bouchard led all NHL defensemen in points this season with 95, 14 more than Werenski, and finished fourth in the Norris Trophy voting. He received 12 first-place votes.
Youngsters Lane Hutson, Jake Sanderson and Matthew Schaefer received some Norris Trophy love. Hutson received three first-place votes, 13 second-place votes and 20 third-place votes, and he finished sixth in the voting. Sanderson finished 10th with four fourth-place votes and four fifth-place votes. Schaefer received three fourth-place votes and five fifth-place votes to finish 12th.
Minnesota Wild star Quinn Hughes finished seventh in the voting, two years after winning the Norris and one year after finishing third. And New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, who won the Norris in 2020-21, had one fifth-place vote to finish 14th.
Tampa Bay Lightning defender Darren Raddysh also got a third-place vote, two fourth-place votes and three fifth-place votes after a breakout season. The 30-year-old went from 37 points in 73 games last season to 70 points in 73 games in 2025-26.
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