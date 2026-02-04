NHL Suspends Caleb Jones 20 Games For Violating Performance Enhancing Substances Program

The Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman is suspended without pay and is referred to the NHL and NHLPA's Player Assistance Program. Jones said he believes his positive test was related to a contaminated substance associated with treatment for an injury.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Caleb Jones is suspended for 20 games without pay, the NHL announced Wednesday.
Jones violated the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
Along with the suspension is a mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program for evaluation and possible treatment.
"I have been informed of my positive test result and suspension under the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program," Jones said. "At the time of the test, I was receiving an exosome therapy for a documented injury from an outside provider. I believe that my positive test was related to a contaminated substance associated with that treatment.
"While I did not use the prohibited intentionally or for performance enhancement, I understand that players are responsible for everything that enters their body and accept the discipline imposed by the program. I'm sorry to have let down my teammates, the Penguins organization and our fans."
Penguins GM Kyle Dubas released a statement saying the team fully supports Jones.
"Throughout the process, Caleb has been forthcoming with the organization as to how he believes the positive test occurred. Caleb takes full responsibility for his actions, despite him being unaware that what he consumed was a prohibited substance at the time."
Jones, 28, has one assist in seven games with the NHL's Penguins this season, but he hasn't played for them since Oct. 23. He also played one game in the AHL this season. He suffered a lower-body injury in late October and was assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on a conditioning loan in January.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.