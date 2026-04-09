Can The Kings Delay The Sharks From Passing Them In The Battle For California Supremacy?

This isn't to say the Kings are on the verge of flatlining for the next decade. They've got players – including star wingers Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala – who are going to be excellent for the foreseeable future. And Kings GM Ken Holland's addition of veteran star left winger Artemi Panarin has panned out about as well as could be hoped, as he's posted 23 points in 21 games since coming over from the New York Rangers.