Canada's 'Three Macs' Super Line Is 'Doing Ridiculous Things Out There'

MILAN, Italy - Ideally, you don't want to be a one-line team in hockey.
But when you need a goal, putting three of the best players in the world together is a pretty sound strategy.
When Team Canada has needed offense at the Olympics, coach Jon Cooper has gone to the 'Three Macs' line: Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini.
When Team Canada has needed a boost in the medal round, this super line has been sent over the boards almost every other shift, and with MacKinnon getting the winner against Finland on a power play that features all three natural centers, the Canadians have all the motivation to go back to the well if they need to in the gold medal game. The team added another fun combo in the semifinal with Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Tom Wilson for maximum truculence.
"You have to be prepared to change things around in short tournaments," Cooper said. "Putting all the Macs together, I didn't expect to use that so early. And putting that (other) group together, I didn't expect to put them together this late. Timing is everything. And it worked out tonight."
The appeal of the Three Macs line is obvious.
McDavid has been an unstoppable force at the Olympics, leading the tournament with 13 points in five games with his trademark speed and otherworldly skill. He now leads all NHLers in points at a single Olympics. MacKinnon is the powerful driver with his own elite skating and goal-scoring ability, while Celebrini is second in tournament scoring thanks to his talent and a battle level rarely seen even in the NHL, let alone from a teenager.
"We just try to work off each other," Celebrini said. "Especially against a tough team like Finland that defends really well and has great players that take away lanes. It's always a challenge, but I thought we did a good job moving off each other."
The fact Celebrini can keep up with McDavid and MacKinnon is a testament to just how phenomenal he is himself, even if he's humbled to play with the veteran superstars.
"Watching them and playing with them is a little bit different, just the speed they play at and the way they think," he said. "I'm just trying to facilitate for them and work off them."
Mission accomplished there. Celebrini has 10 points through five games in Milan, including a tourney-best five goals. Meanwhile, MacKinnon put his stamp on the Olympics by blasting a one-timer past Juuse Saros on a late power play to give Canada a 3-2 lead they would not relinquish.
"He was great," said defenseman Colton Parayko. "The way he plays on the ice, first and foremost, and obviously the goal, but even in the locker room. Just saying the right things at the right time, he keeps our group going. He's driving the bus, and it's impressive to watch."
There is an argument to be made that relying on the super line could backfire on Canada, as an opponent could key in on them, but clutch goals from Mitch Marner, Nick Suzuki and Shea Theodore in the past two games alleviate that worry a little bit.
In the end, there is an incredible intimidation factor in sending out three players who, at one point, were the top three scorers in the entire NHL this season (Nikita Kucherov has pushed Celebrini down to fourth thanks to an incredible run for Tampa Bay).
"I never have (seen a line like that)," said center Sam Bennett. "I don't think there ever will be. They're three generational players, and they're doing ridiculous things out there."
And now they have Canada in the gold medal game. The determination to get that title has been obvious, particularly on the faces of McDavid and MacKinnon, two players who have waited a long time to play in the Games.
Should Canada find themselves down a goal or two in that final matchup, it won't be much of a surprise when the Three Macs hit the ice together again.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.