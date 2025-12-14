Canadian NHL Teams With Strong World Junior Representation

Every year, the World Junior Hockey Championship offers an opportunity for hockey fans around the globe to watch the next wave of young talent play on junior hockey’s biggest stage.

For Canadian hockey fans, this year’s event will draw interest from NHL fanbases across the country as they get a look at the top prospects from their favorite teams. It allows fans to obtain a better idea of where they are in their development process.

Let’s take a look at which Canadian NHL teams have the top talent heading to Minnesota for this year’s festivities, and dissect the most intriguing storylines to follow throughout the tournament.

Calgary Flames

After being snubbed from last year’s roster, Zayne Parekh is set to be one of the team’s top defensemen who will be relied on to quarterback the top, and potentially both, power play units. His brief NHL stint unfortunately highlighted several areas where he needs improvement, especially with his size. This is a great opportunity for him to regain his confidence and rack up a ton of points in the process.

Cole Reschny was taken 18th overall by the Flames in the 2025 NHL draft and is currently the second leading scorer of the University of North Dakota, with 18 points in 16 games. Despite his impressive season, he’ll likely step into a depth and checking role with Team Canada as one of the younger players on this roster.

He possesses the playmaking ability and defensive awareness that should land him a spot on the secondary power play and on the penalty kill, and he could end up becoming a fan favourite amongst Canadian fans with his motor and detail for the game at both ends of the ice.

Montreal Canadiens

Michael Hage has quickly become the best prospect outside of the NHL for the Montreal Canadiens since being drafted 21st overall in the 2024 draft. He’s been the driving force offensively on the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines squad, and is currently tied for second in NCAA scoring with 10 goals and 28 points in 20 games.

Like Parekh, Hage was controversially left off Team Canada at last year’s tournament while putting up impressive numbers as a freshman at Michigan, and could now end up playing in a top-line role if Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton remains in the NHL.

LJ Mooney is another player that Canadiens fans should keep an eye on. He impressed at the World Junior Summer Showcase with Team USA earlier this year with his blistering speed and playmaking creativity, but other prospects have surpassed him in their development since that event. While he’ll likely start as an extra, the 5-foot-7 winger could definitely push for regular minutes if given the chance to jump into the lineup.

Vancouver Canucks

With the blockbuster trade that sent Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, the next wave of young talent for the Vancouver Canucks has quickly come into focus.

Braeden Cootes headlines their prospect pool of forwards, and impressed in his three-game stint in the NHL despite being drafted 15th overall just a few months before his debut. It’s much more likely that Cootes will be a player to lead Team Canada at next year’s tournament, but there’s a lot to like about his versatile offensive game, and he’ll have a shot to compete for bottom-six minutes on this roster.

Wilson Bjorck, a fifth-round selection in 2025, will suit up for Sweden this year and could end up playing alongside his brother and projected lottery pick, Viggo Bjorck. Wilson finished second in J20 Nationell scoring behind Viggo while playing on the same team, posting 67 points in 43 games during the 2024-25 season.

His remarkable work rate and hockey IQ haven’t translated into eye-popping offensive production in his freshman season at Colorado College. However, it will be a ton of fun to see his brother bring the best out of him on a highly competitive Swedish roster.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have a pair of intriguing prospects that will be integral parts of Team Sweden’s defensive core throughout the tournament.

Alfons Freij, a second-round selection in 2024, has been playing pro hockey with Timrå IK in the SHL after signing an entry-level deal with the Jets back in the summer. He’s quickly gained more minutes as the season has progressed and has shown offensive promise, but concerns have been raised about his ability to effectively defend at that level. This tournament could be a great opportunity for him to dominate against weaker competition and regain his status as a potential top-four defenseman.

Sascha Boumedienne was a first-round selection for the Jets in 2025 and has really improved his stock after joining the NCAA as a 17-year-old in his draft year. There was definitely an adjustment period for him where his decision-making and puck skills were in question, but those struggles have ultimately made him a better player now.

Boumedienne has developed into a high-level skater who has been relied on to play huge minutes at Boston University, and he could end up being a top-pairing player with some power play time at this year’s event on a Swedish blueline that is filled with NHL-drafted talent from top to bottom.

Toronto Maple Leafs

As a rock-solid defender with a physical edge to his game, 2024 first-rounder Ben Danford will likely be relied on to play against some of the toughest matchups for Team Canada in this tournament. He closes out on opposing players well, is positionally sound, kills penalties, and has the puck skills that could have him play in a middle-pairing role at the NHL level someday.

Victor Johansson was one of the biggest surprises at the World Junior Summer Showcase when it came to his jump in development after being taken in the fourth round back in 2024. He showed off legit offensive instincts and has a pretty sweet set of hands.

Johansson has filled into his 6-foot-1 frame since being drafted and can shield off opposing players very well, while also showing some decent deception while walking the blueline. It’s hard to project where he’ll slot in Sweden’s pairings at this tournament, but he could easily become a player who rises up the Maple Leafs’ prospect pipeline with a good showing.

