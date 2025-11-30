Canadiens’ Prospect Puts On A Show

To say that Michael Hage is having a good sophomore season in the NCAA with the Michigan Wolverines this season would be an understatement. The 19-year-old already has 26 points in just 18 games this season.

On Friday night, in a 5-1 win over the Harvard Crimson, the Montreal Canadiens’ prospect had three assists, including one in what would turn out to be the game-winning goal. Then, on Saturday, the Crimson put on more of a fight coming back from 3-0, and Michigan needed overtime to bank a 4-3 win. Hage scored a goal and added a pair of assists, including one on Will Horcoff’s overtime lamplighter. His linemate had a great weekend with four goals.

During the overtime period, the center had a scare when he was hit near his knee by Heikki Ruohonen (a Philadelphia Flyers’ fourth-round pick at the 2024 draft). Still, he didn’t have to leave the game, and the Finn was assessed a penalty, during which the Wolverines scored the game-winner.

Next weekend, the Wolverines will take on their state cousins, the Michigan State Spartans. On Friday night, they’ll be on the road and back at home, in Ann Arbour on Saturday night. This will be the Wolverines' last games before the holiday break.

Hage and Co. are currently at the top of the Big 10 standings, one point ahead of Cole Caufield’s alma mater, the Wisconsin Badgers. The Wolverines have won six of their eight conference games, giving them a .750-win percentage, and they’re 15-3 if you include the games outside of their conference, which means they have an .833-win percentage. They’ve only lost one game at home so far this season and are on a four-game winning streak.

After the holiday break, they’ll take on the US National Team Development Program under-18 team on January 3, at home, before resuming their conference calendar on January 9th, when they’ll take on the last-place Notre-Dame Fighting Irish.

