Flames Face Dilemma With Rookie Zayne Parekh's Immediate Future

Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh has played nine games in the NHL so far this season.

At this point, Flames GM Craig Conroy and the team need to make a decision on the rookie, whether they want to keep him on the NHL roster or send him back down to junior hockey.

The nine-game marker is important because if he makes one more NHL appearance for Calgary this season, that would mean he burns the first year of his entry-level contract, getting closer to requiring a standard contract that would theoretically cost the team more.

However, if Parekh was sent back down to the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit before featuring in his 10th NHL game of the season, he would still be on the first year of his entry-level deal.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman discussed the possibilities for Parekh and the Flames on 'Saturday Headlines', and the different ways that the two parties could go about this situation.

Friedman noted that Parekh being sent back to the OHL is unlikely, based on what he’s heard.

“I heard this year, there was no way the Flames were sending (Parekh) back to junior, and I don’t think that’s changed at all,” Friedman said.

However, if Calgary want to keep Parekh on the roster, they’ll have to find space for him in the lineup to develop and grow, rather than keeping him in the press box constantly.

Another possibility for Parekh would be a conditioning loan with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers ahead of the 2026 World Junior Championship. The 19-year-old can’t become a full-time AHL player due to his age.

Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright went through a similar process in 2022-23. After playing seven games with the Kraken, Wright was loaned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds and featured in five straight games in the minors.

Following that AHL stint, he captained Team Canada at the world juniors. Following the tournament, he finished his season in the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires. The next season, Wright was eligible to become a full-time AHL player as he turned 20 years old.

This is a possible path that the Flames could take with Parekh if they don’t feel comfortable with him being an NHL regular this season. In the same breath, if Calgary continue to be a bottom-feeder in the standings, there may be less harm to play the rookie defenseman on a regular basis.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.