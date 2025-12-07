Canadiens And Jets Will Face Off In 2026 Heritage Classic

The Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets will take on each other at the 2026 NHL Heritage Classic, the league announced on Saturday.

This outdoor game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, hosted in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium, the home of the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

This is the eighth NHL Heritage Classic and the first since 2023, when the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium. Edmonton won that game 5-2.

Princess Auto Stadium is hosting the NHL Heritage Classic for the second time, following the previous occasion in 2016. The Jets took on the Oilers, seeing Edmonton take that contest 3-0 in front of a crowd of 33,240 people.

More recently, Winnipeg played its second outdoor game against Calgary in the 2019 Heritage Classic, defeating the Flames 2-1 in overtime at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

As for the Canadiens, this 2026 outdoor outing will be their first since 2017, and their fifth in total. Montreal is 2-2-0 in such occasions and lost to the Ottawa Senators 3-0 at Ottawa’s Lansdowne Park in its last affair.

This outdoor tilt between the Habs and the Jets is the third event scheduled in 2026. Later this season, the New York Rangers visit Miami to play against the Florida Panthers at LoanDepot Park on Jan. 2.

In addition, on Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning are hosting the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium for the second outdoor game in the state of Florida within a month of each other.

Furthermore, with the announcement of the 2026 NHL Heritage Classic, the league also announced that they have agreed on a multi-year extension with Tim Hortons - the title sponsor of the Heritage Classic - to lengthen an already longstanding partnership.

