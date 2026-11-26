Canadiens' Xhekaj Brothers Cross The Line In Blowout Loss To Avalanche: The Hockey News Morning Skate
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 2:41 PM
Updated Nov 26, 2026 5:21 PM
In this edition of The Hockey News Morning Skate, Eric Cruikshank and Michael Traikos break down the heated matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche, Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand's return for the Florida Panthers, and more.
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