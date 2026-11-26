Colorado Avalanche
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“You Can't Start Cross-Checking People and Slew-Footing People”: Landeskog Sounds Off After Ugly Montreal Win
Landeskog's reaction.
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 3:03 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 3:03 AM
Updated Nov 26, 2026 7:18 AM
Gabriel Landeskog speaks out after the Xhekaj brothers' escalating antics overshadow the Canadiens' 6-0 loss to the Avalanche.
DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche dominated the Montreal Canadiens in a convincing 6-0 victory, but the final score wasn't the only thing that stood out. As the game progressed, tensions boiled over, with multiple confrontations involving Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri, and brothers Arber and Florian Xhekaj.
Following the game, Landeskog didn't hold back when discussing the Canadiens' response to the second-period incident involving Kaiden Guhle. While he acknowledged that players naturally want to stand up for their teammates, he felt the Xhekaj brothers took things too far.
"And then the Xhekaj brothers want to get involved and we'll see what's going to happen with (NHL Player Safety). But, uh, I think for one of the most storied franchises and one of the most respected franchises in all of hockey and then you got two guys doing that."
What began as a physical exchange between Landeskog and Guhle eventually escalated into a series of confrontations. Arber Xhekaj was ejected, while Florian received a match penalty for slew-footing Fedor Svechkov.
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Still, the Avalanche made sure the hockey took center stage on the scoreboard, scoring six unanswered goals while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 28 shots he faced for the shutout.
O'Connor Gets Colorado on the Board
The Avalanche came out strong, controlling the pace of play, finding openings, creating space, and generating opportunities offensively. Colorado also made several terrific defensive plays, limiting Montreal's chances.
Mike Reilly and Sam Malinski looked particularly impressive early on.
The Avs finally broke through at 9:43 of the first period when Logan O'Connor scored his first goal of the season. O'Connor took a pass from Adam Beckman and poked the puck past Montreal netminder Jacob Fowler, who mishandled the rebound and inadvertently knocked it into his own net.
It was a series of firsts for Colorado: its first goal of the game, O'Connor's first goal of the season, and Beckman's first career assist and point.
The goal gave Colorado a 1-0 lead, and the Avalanche continued to dictate the pace as the game moved along.
Landeskog and Guhle Spark the Physicality
Near the halfway point of the second period, the game began to take a much more physical turn.
Montreal defenseman Kaiden Guhle high-sticked Nicolas Roy, but no penalty was called. Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog took matters into his own hands, delivering a hit on Guhle from behind.
The defenseman didn't appreciate the contact and came back for more, with both players eventually ending up on the ice following a whistle. Guhle ultimately left the game.
Landeskog addressed the altercation after the game, describing it as a battle between the two players and acknowledging that Guhle had gotten the better of their first exchange.
"It was a battle. We had two battles all night. First one, he won, he knocked me on my ass, I almost got a high ankle sprain. And I got him back. I wasn't trying to hurt him. I hope he's okay. He knew I was coming. Just kind of finished my check. The whole time I saw that between me and him. Hope he's okay."
Nazem Kadri then became involved in the growing confrontation, getting into it with Noah Dobson. Kadri landed a straight right on Dobson before also delivering a stiff right to Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The officials decided that was one right too many, sending the Colorado forward to the penalty box for roughing.
It was a chaotic sequence that would have consequences for the remainder of the game.
The Xhekaj Brothers Get Involved
With 2:44 remaining in the second period, Montreal forward Florian Xhekaj went after Landeskog, seemingly in response to the earlier incident involving his teammate Guhle.
The officials attempted to break things up, but the Canadiens forward remained determined to go after the Avalanche captain. His actions earned him a roughing minor and a 10-minute misconduct.
Colorado made Montreal pay shortly afterward.
Devon Toews scored on the power play to extend the Avalanche lead to 3-0.
The Avs weren't finished, either. Toews struck again, deflecting a shot from Cale Makar to double his goal total and give Colorado a commanding 4-0 advantage with just 5.5 seconds remaining in the second period.
The Avalanche headed into the dressing room firmly in control, while tensions between the two teams continued to simmer.
Landeskog also addressed the brothers' involvement after the game, acknowledging that seeing a teammate leave the ice would naturally bring out emotions.
"It's a physical game. Obviously, they see one of their players go down the tunnel, and that's gonna make anybody emotional, and two of their big guys want to step up and do their part. I get it."
However, he felt their response eventually crossed a line.
Necas Makes It Five
It didn't take long for Colorado to add another goal in the third period.
A little over 120 seconds into the frame, Martin Necas one-timed a pass from Artturi Lehkonen from an awkward angle near the top of the right circle, beating Fowler to make it a 5-0 game.
The Avalanche were thoroughly dominating the contest, even without Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson in the lineup.
Colorado continued to generate opportunities while keeping Montreal off the scoreboard, but the game's physicality was becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.
Things Get Even Uglier
Arber Xhekaj had already been involved in the second-period chaos, but his actions in the third period only added to the frustration.
A blatant high-stick from Xhekaj sent Kadri crashing into the boards. As the Avalanche forward gathered his senses, the Montreal defenseman could be seen yelling at him while he was still down on the ice.
The situation deteriorated further during the final four minutes. Xhekaj and Kadri once again got into it, resulting in a four-minute penalty for the Montreal defenseman and a two-minute roughing minor for Kadri. Xhekaj was eventually ejected from the game.
But the ugly finish wasn't over.
Arber Xhekaj ignited a brawl at center-ice after he checked Brent Burns from behind with a little under four minutes to go in regulation
Florian Xhekaj then added insult to injury when he slew-footed Fedor Svechkov, earning a match penalty for intent to injure.
One has to wonder if the officials ever considered a match penalty earlier in the game before things got absolutely out of hand.
When asked about the play after the game, Landeskog didn't mince words.
"Yeah, I don't think you're allowed to do that."
He went on to explain that while he understood the desire to stand up for a teammate, there was a difference between trying to generate a response and resorting to dangerous plays.
"And listen, I've been on the other side of that. I've done kind of similar things that they've done, try to get a response from somebody, and when it's not there, you can't really start cross checking people and slew-footing people."
The comments provided some additional perspective on the escalating tensions. Landeskog acknowledged that the Canadiens had reason to be emotional after losing a teammate, but felt the repeated confrontations went beyond simply sticking up for one another.
Final Thoughts
The Avalanche finished the night with a 6-0 victory over Montreal, scoring six goals from five different players.
Toews led Colorado with two goals, while Necas finished with a goal and two assists. Lehkonen, who leads the Avalanche with 16 goals in 24 games, added a goal and an assist. Landeskog and O'Connor also found the back of the net.
Makar recorded three assists in his first game back after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Brock Nelson and T.J. Hughes each contributed two assists, while Beckman recorded his first career point with his assist on O'Connor's opening goal.
In net, Blackwood stopped all 28 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season and eighth as an Avalanche goaltender. The performance moved him into sixth place on the franchise's all-time shutout list.
It was an excellent all-around performance from Colorado. The Avalanche received scoring contributions throughout the lineup, played a strong defensive game, and got another shutout from Blackwood.
Unfortunately, much of the attention surrounding the contest will likely center on the escalating physicality and the actions of the Xhekaj brothers. What began with Landeskog's hit on Guhle eventually spiraled into multiple confrontations, misconducts, an ejection, and a match penalty.
The Avalanche got the result they wanted. Montreal, meanwhile, will have plenty to answer for after an increasingly undisciplined finish.
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