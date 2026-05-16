Canucks' Evander Kane Releases Statement About Ongoing Legal Battle With His Ex-Wife

Vancouver Canucks winger Evander Kane released a statement regarding the legal battle with his ex-wife, Anna Kane, highlighting alleged stalking and attempts at derailing his career.
Following a long, drawn-out legal battle with his ex-wife, Anna Kane, Vancouver Canucks winger Evander Kane broke his silence with a statement on social media.
In his letter to the public, Kane alleges his ex-wife made attempts to derail his career and make his life and his family’s life miserable.
He alleged his ex-wife engaged in stalking, harassment, and a deliberate campaign of lies toward him for over five years.
Kane went on to describe the kind of behavior she allegedly demonstrated and noted that it had not been limited to Evander Kane alone, as she had also targeted his friends and family members, “dragging innocent people into her vendetta.”
Kane accused her of going after his career and trying to drag his name through the mud to sour NHL teams and others on him. He then mentions that his patience has run out, which is why he has written this statement.
Kane noted that he has a permanent domestic violence restraining order against her, “yet she has chosen to ignore it, along with every other court order issued in this matter.”
He alleged the number of violations is in the thousands.
“Rather than comply, she has done the complete opposite at every turn, deliberately defying the legal system that has given her every opportunity to do the right thing,” he wrote.
Kane continued by thanking his current fiancée, Mara, who has remained supportive and worked co-operatively, even though he claims his ex-wife has defied court orders, failed to show up for supervised visitation, and made “zero meaningful progress.”
Kane concluded his statement by saying they can no longer try to make things work and are pursuing legal action against Anna Kane and any friends or family who have helped her disrupt Evander and Mara’s lives.
He explained that his attorneys have been collecting evidence for more than five years, and they are about to hold everyone fully accountable.
“Any individual who has assisted, enabled, or participated in these actions against me whether directly or indirectly will not be exempt from legal consequences.”
His final statement reads as:
“I will be pursuing every available legal remedy to ensure justice is served. Accountability is not optional. It is long overdue, and it is coming....This will be the last time I address this publicly. But it needed to be said.”
Shortly after Kane released his statement, Anna Kane took to social media to explain her side of things.
“Evander Frank Kane in a legal deposition saying that he has not tried to facilitate anytime with my daughter shall the opposite is true, also admitting that I have never hurt my child. This is a legal deposition, not a ‘statement’ for Instagram. This is under oath.”
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