Carter Hart's Early Post-Season Success With The Golden Knights Is A Product Of Familiarity With John Tortorella

“And for ‘Torts’, it’s not easy for a coach – you come in (for) a team, and you don’t know who to start. You’ve got three (goalies), and you’re like, ‘I don’t know’, you’re trying to lock up the spot and go into the playoffs. But one of those (goalies) guys I’ve had before, and I know him, and I know he’s potentially great, and I’ve seen him play. There – that’s my guy. It’s pretty easy, you’re going to go to the guy that you know. So it’s easy for ‘Torts’, and nice for Carter Hart.”