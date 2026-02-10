CHL Announces Top 50 Players Of The Last 50 Years – And Fans Can Help Choose The Order

The CHL assembled a significant list to celebrate its 50th anniversary season.
The list of players features current NHL stars, such as Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Connor Bedard and Sidney Crosby. Hockey Hall of Famers on the list include Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Steve Yzerman.
There are players from every era of hockey over the last half-decade, showcasing the immense talent that has come through the CHL.
There are 34 Stanley Cup champions on the list with a combined 81 Cups won. On top of the 31 Hockey Hall of Famers on the list, some active superstars are near locks for that honor after they retire.
With the Olympics underway, it's also worth noting that 20 gold medallists are on the CHL's list as well. Check out the full list down below.
The CHL's top 50 players over the last 50 years have shaped hockey over the last half-century through their excellence at the junior and professional levels.
They have provided us with incredible moments across all levels of hockey.
In major junior, Corey Perry helped the London Knights begin their run of unprecedented dominance, while Taylor Hall led the Windsor Spitfires to back-to-back Memorial Cups.
Beyond the CHL, Crosby scored the Golden Goal at the 2010 Olympics, and Yzerman had an iconic bar-down goal against the St. Louis Blues in double-overtime to advance to the Western Conference final in the NHL playoffs.
It's easy to see how effective the CHL has been on shaping the future of the game when you look up and down the list of players.
Countless deserving players were left off the list, such as one of the CHL's most offensively gifted defenders, Ryan Ellis, and Darcy Tucker, who helped lead the Kamloops Blazers to three straight Memorial Cups. It wasn't an easy list to put together.
A panel of more than 40 media members submitted ranked ballots from Nos. 1 to 50, guided by a weighted evaluation framework designed to ensure consistency across eras. The Hockey News was represented on that panel by Ryan Kennedy, Tony Ferrari, Carol Schram and Brian Costello.
Panellists considered a player's impact beyond the CHL, including NHL and international success, major awards and championships, and Hall of Fame recognition, alongside on-ice achievements and success in the CHL.
Selections also accounted for historical significance, recognizing milestones, era-defining influence, generational impact and lasting contributions to CHL history.
Now that the CHL has assembled its top 50 players of the last 50 years, it launched a fan vote, running from Feb. 10 through March 10. Fans can submit their top 10 from the top 50 list at contests.chl.ca/CHL50vote.
Fans will have their voice heard, helping shape what the final ranked top 50 will look like when it's revealed in the spring. Fans who participate will also have the chance to win a trip to the Memorial Cup with travel and accommodations taken care of, as well as tickets to the Memorial Cup final.
The CHL will be putting extra focus on its 50th anniversary throughout the rest of the season as it celebrates the history that helped build the game of hockey across all levels of play. The Memorial Cup will be the pinnacle of those celebrations.
Connor Bedard, WHL, Regina Pats – 2020 to 2023
Patrice Bergeron, QMJHL, Acadie-Bathurst Titan – 2001 to 2003
Mike Bossy, QMJHL, Laval National – 1972 to 1977
Ray Bourque, QMJHL, Trois-Rivieres Draveurs and Sorel/Verdun Blackhawks – 1976 to 1979
Martin Brodeur, QMJHL, St. Hyacinthe Laser – 1989 to 1992
Guy Carbonneau, QMJHL, Chicoutimi Sagueneens – 1976 to 1980
Paul Coffey, OHL, Kingston Canadians, Soo Greyhounds and Kitchener Rangers – 1977 to 1980
Sidney Crosby, QMJHL, Rimouski Oceanic – 2003 to 2005
Drew Doughty, OHL, Guelph Storm – 2005 to 2008
Leon Draisaitl, WHL, Prince Albert Raiders and Kelowna Rockets – 2012 to 2015
Ray Ferraro, WHL, Portland Winterhawks and Brandon Wheat Kings – 1982 to 1984
Marc-Andre Fleury, QMJHL, Cape Breton Screaming Eagles – 2000 to 2004
Ron Francis, OHL, Soo Greyhounds – 1980 to 1982
Grant Fuhr, WHL, Victoria Cougars – 1979 to 1981
Doug Gilmour, OHL & QMJHL, Cornwall Royals – 1980 to 1983
Wayne Gretzky, OHL, Peterborough Petes and Soo Greyhounds – 1977 to 1978
Taylor Hall, OHL, Windsor Spitfires – 2007 to 10
Dale Hawerchuk, QMJHL, Cornwall Royals – 1979-80
Jarome Iginla, WHL, Kamloops Blazers – 1993 to 1996)
Patrick Kane, OHL, London Knights – 2006 to 2007
Pat Lafontaine, QMJHL, Verdun Juniors – 1982 to 83
Vincent Lecavalier, QMJHL, Rimouski Oceanic – 1996 to 1998
Mario Lemieux, QMJHL, Laval Voisins – 1981 to 1984
Eric Lindros, OHL, Oshawa Generals – 1989-92
Roberto Luongo, QMJHL, Val-d'Or Foreurs and Acadie-Bathurst Titan – 1995 to 1999
Al MacInnis, OHL, Kitchener Rangers – 1980 to 1983
Nathan MacKinnon, QMJHL, Halifax Mooseheads – 2011 to 2013
Connor McDavid, OHL, Erie Otters – 2012 to 2015
Mike Modano, WHL, Prince Albert Raiders – 1986 to 1989
Larry Murphy, OHL, Peterborough Petes – 1978 to 1980
Cam Neely, WHL, Portland Winterhawks – 1982 to 1984
Scott Niedermayer, WHL, Kamloops Blazers – 1989 to 1992
Corey Perry, OHL, London Knights – 2001 to 2005
Carey Price, WHL, Tri-City Americans – 2002 to 2007
Chris Pronger, OHL, Peterborough Petes – 1991 to 1993
Brian Propp, WHL, Brandon Wheat Kings – 1976 to 1979
Mark Recchi, WHL, New Westminster Bruins and Kamloops Blazers – 1984 to 1988
Brad Richards, QMJHL, Rimouski Oceanic – 1997 to 2000
Luc Robitaille, QMJHL, Hull Olympiques – 1983 to 1986
Patrick Roy, QMJHL, Granby Bisons – 1982 to 1985
Joe Sakic, WHL, Lethbridge/Swift Current Broncos – 1985 to 1988
Denis Savard, QMJHL, Montreal Juniors – 1977 to 1980
Brendan Shanahan, OHL, London Knights – 1985 to 1987
Bobby Smith, OHL, Ottawa 67's – 1975 to 1978
Steven Stamkos, OHL, Sarnia Sting – 2006 to 2008
Scott Stevens, OHL, Kitchener Rangers – 1980 to 1982
John Tavares, OHL, Oshawa Generals and London Knights – 2005 to 2009
Joe Thornton, OHL, Soo Greyhounds – 1995 to 1997
Shea Weber, WHL, Kelowna Rockets – 2001 to 2005
Steve Yzerman, OHL, Peterborough Petes – 1981 to 1983
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.