Claude Lemieux Was The Ultimate Winner

The announcement of Lemieux's death came just three days after he carried the torch for the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final.
Ken Campbell remembers Claude Lemieux in his latest video column.
Lemieux was many things to many people, almost all of them not terribly complimentary if you found yourself going up against him.
But Lemieux was a winner, plain and simple.
He won in junior hockey, he won on the international stage and he won in the NHL, with different teams and teammates, many of whom he pulled together with the best play of his career at the most important times of the season.
We remember Claude Lemieux in today's video column above.
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