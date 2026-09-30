Colorado Avalanche Extend Head Coach Jared Bednar On Multi-Year Deal

The Colorado Avalanche have locked up their head coach ahead of their first game of the season.
The Colorado Avalanche and Jared Bednar's partnership will soar past the decade mark, as the organization announced Wednesday that it has extended his contract through the 2030-31 season.
Bednar has been with the Avalanche since the 2016-17 season, helping the organization move from the basement of the NHL to the top of the league, winning the Stanley Cup in the 2021-22 season.
Bednar has amassed a 445-262-75 record behind Colorado's bench, good enough for a .617 win percentage, the highest in franchise history. Bednar also owns a 60-40-1 (.594 points percentage) record in 101 post-season contests.
That's enough to be the sixth-best playoff winning percentage all time behind Glen Sather (.706), Toe Blake (.689), Scotty Bowman (.632), Hap Day (.613), and Larry Robinson (.596).
"Jared has done an outstanding job over the last decade, and there’s no doubt in my mind he’s the best coach for this group," said Avalanche President of Hockey Operations and GM Joe Sakic in a press release. "He commands the room and has complete confidence of the players.
"We're excited to continue to have him in charge, and we believe that his presence maximizes the team’s potential while this core group is intact."
Bednar has instilled a fast-paced, relentless style of play that has unlocked the best versions of several players.
Nathan MacKinnon has become a face of the league, winning a Hart Trophy and a Rocket Richard Trophy under Bednar’s tutelage. Additionally, Cale Makar has taken home two Norris Trophies, while players like Nazem Kadri, Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin, and many others have had career years with the Avalanche.
Despite those good times, the Avalanche haven't been able to climb back to the top of the mountain outside of their Stanley Cup victory. In fact, they've made it past the second round only once since then, and were swept by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference finals last season.
There was speculation that Bednar's job could be in danger, but the Avalanche players and front office have backed Bednar through it all.
"I'm extremely happy and grateful to continue leading this group," said Bednar. "My family and I have loved being a part of this organization from the beginning, and I can't thank the Kroenke family and Joe Sakic enough for their support.
"I look forward to working hard each day this season and beyond to accomplish our goal of winning another Stanley Cup.”
Pressure is mounting on the Avalanche to win another Stanley Cup, as their core quickly, or already, has approached their 30s. Bednar has done it before, and many believe he can do it again.
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