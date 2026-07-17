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Could The Buffalo Sabres Suddenly Become The Talk Of The East With Moves For Hellebuyck, Kane?

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Jim Parsons
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Updated Jul 17, 2026, 15:12

Looking at the Buffalo Sabres' off-season could leave you feeling underwhelmed, but if the organization pulls off two vital moves for Connor Hellebuyck and Patrick Kane, they could become the team to beat in the NHL's Eastern Conference.

The Buffalo Sabres' summer has quietly become one of the more fascinating storylines in the NHL, and it's built almost entirely on two connected 'what ifs.'

After losing Alex Tuch to free agency and trading Bowen Byram to the Chicago Blackhawks, there was a feeling as though the Sabres could take a significant step back. That narrative could quickly shift if two rumors prove accurate. 

The Sabres did well to acquire Olen Zellweger from the Anaheim Ducks, but their biggest moves may be coming. It is being reported that they are actively pursuing Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck in a trade, and — per Chris Chelios — they're also one of two finalists for free agent Patrick Kane.

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If they land in Buffalo, the conversation becomes about the Atlantic Division's pecking order and how the Sabres might be near the top of it. 

It starts with Hellebuyck. 

Talks between Buffalo and Winnipeg happened at the draft, but no deal was made as the Sabres hung onto both of their first-round picks. Talks picked up again after the draft, with Radim Mrtka's name emerging as a piece the Jets might accept.

The fit makes sense: Buffalo's trio of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colton Ellis combined for a strong regular season but allowed a 12.3 shooting percentage to opposing teams, and their crease play collapsed in the second round against the Montreal Canadiens. A healthy, bounce-backed Hellebuyck — even at 33, even after the worst statistical season of his career — is still a Hart and Vezina-quality goaltender. 

Notably, Hellebuyck is reportedly willing to waive his no-movement clause specifically to go to Buffalo.

The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly still interested in trading for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The Sabres had solid goaltending this past year, but the opportunity to acquire a superstar goalie is well worth pursuing.
thehockeynews.comWhy The Buffalo Sabres Can't Give Up On Winnipeg Jets' Connor HellebuyckThe Buffalo Sabres are reportedly still interested in trading for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The Sabres had solid goaltending this past year, but the opportunity to acquire a superstar goalie is well worth pursuing.

Then there's Kane.

Chelios claims he was told by the veteran forward himself that it’s down to Buffalo and Chicago, with Buffalo still viewed as the presumptive favorite thanks to the homecoming angle.

If that happens, it would add a top-six star to the roster on a bonus-heavy contract. He may not produce at the same level as Tuch, but it should be close and for a fraction of the cost. 

Hall-of-Fame defenseman Chelios says that the three-time Cup is deciding between Buffalo and Chicago
thehockeynews.comPatrick Kane Facing Decision Between Two HomesHall-of-Fame defenseman Chelios says that the three-time Cup is deciding between Buffalo and Chicago

Individually, either move is notable. Together, they're a real identity shift. This is a team that snapped an extended playoff drought and reached the second round on the strength of a young core — adding a true No. 1 goaltender and a future Hall of Fame veteran winger in the same summer would be the clearest signal yet that ownership believes the team is a contender.

The catch is that neither deal is done. There’s still a chance Hellebuyck stays in Winnipeg or goes elsewhere. Kane could jump to Chicago or rejoin the Detroit Red Wings with Steve Yzerman now out. Kane costs only money, but Winnipeg's asking price for Hellebuyck has already halted one attempt to trade for him.

But if it breaks Buffalo's way, the Sabres go from an interesting playoff team to a legitimate contender on paper.

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