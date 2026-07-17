Could The Buffalo Sabres Suddenly Become The Talk Of The East With Moves For Hellebuyck, Kane?
Looking at the Buffalo Sabres' off-season could leave you feeling underwhelmed, but if the organization pulls off two vital moves for Connor Hellebuyck and Patrick Kane, they could become the team to beat in the NHL's Eastern Conference.
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