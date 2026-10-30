Could The Nashville Predators' Start To The Season Change Their Long-Term Plans?

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2026 6:19 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 6:19 PM
The Nashville Predators have struggled to stay relevant in recent years, but this season they've been competitive enough to be in the Stanley Cup playoff mix. There's a long way to go, but how should the Preds proceed?
The Nashville Predators haven't won a Stanley Cup playoff series since 2017-18, and since 2018-19, they haven't finished higher than fourth place in the Central division.
But with a new GM and president of hockey operations in Chris MacFarland, along with a strong start to the regular season, they have the potential for a competitive turnaround.
Nashville has the NHL's third-best power play at 31.8 percent and they have the league’s fourth-best penalty-kill at 87.5 percent. Veteran stars Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos, Ryan O'Reilly and Roman Josi all are operating at above a point-per-game pace. Goalie Juuse Saros has a save percentage of .902 and a goals-against average of 2.81 – his best totals since 2023-24.
In sum, there's a lot of things to like about this Predators team compared to last season.
They dropped from fourth to sixth place in the tight Central after a narrow 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday, but things could easily look very different.
They're an NHL-worst 0-3 in the shootout this year, and their five extra-time losses are the most in the league. If they'd had better luck in two or three of those games, Nashville would be right up there with the third place Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars (who they trail by two points) and the second-place Utah Mammoth (three points ahead of the Predators).
Somewhat quietly, the Preds are shaping up to be one of the game's feel-good stories, but it will depend on what direction MacFarland plans to take his team in. Nashville has $10.8 million in salary cap space as well as four first-round picks over the next three drafts to spend, so MacFarland could take on a big asset to bolster his team's playoff chances.
But what if he feels like he wants to take the long road to build this organization into a year-in, year-out Cup contender? Few observers would categorize the Predators that way, even with their gutsy performances thus far.
There's a certain sugar rush for the Preds right now, but look at the age of their team, and you may think of them differently: Stamkos is 36 years old. O'Reilly and Jonathan Marchessault are 35. Forsberg is 32, and Saros is 31.
We know the corrosive influence of Father Time, so while it would please Nashville fans to see MacFarland pick up a brand-name talent or two to make a playoff push this season, in the long-term, macro picture, it could make more sense for the Predators to punt, peel off some talent, and stock up for the future.
The Predators have 12 players who'll be UFAs or RFAs this summer, and a few of them – O’Reilly, Ross Colton and Nick Perbix – would be rental players that could speed Nashville's building for the future.
MacFarland can try affecting change immediately and hope a gamble pushes them deep in the post-season. Or you can be patient, take a few more lumps in the next couple years, and cobble together a lineup that will be a terror for the next decade or longer.
The choice MacFarland makes will affect Predators fans one way or another, and the identity this team takes on throughout the season will be intriguing to follow.
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