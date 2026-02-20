Logo
The Hockey News
Crosby Out, McDavid Captain For Canada's Olympic Semifinal Vs. Finland cover image

Crosby Out, McDavid Captain For Canada's Olympic Semifinal Vs. Finland

Jonathan Tovell
2h
Sidney Crosby will not dress for Canada in their semifinal matchup after suffering a lower-body injury in their quarterfinal. Connor McDavid will wear the captain's 'C' on Friday.

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby is ruled out for Friday's semifinal against Finland.

Canada's lineup sheet has Crosby out of the lineup with defenseman Josh Morrissey and goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Connor McDavid will serve as the captain for the matchup, with Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon serving as alternates.

Crosby, 38, left Wednesday's quarterfinal against Czechia with a lower-body injury. 

In the second period of that game, Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas bodychecked Crosby, whose right leg appeared to bend awkwardly.

Canada trailed Czechia 2-1 when he left, but they went on to win 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Mitch Marner.

Coach Jon Cooper told reporters at Thursday's practice that if Crosby can play, then he would.

"Sid is by no means ruled out of the tournament," Cooper said. "We've got the best of the best looking at him. We're taking this day by day. And we're not going to put anyone in harm's way."

IIHF rules require that every team must dress a captain at the Olympics. If so, then it's pretty clear that Canada will give Connor McDavid the 'C.'
Crosby, the two-time Olympic gold medallist, has two goals and four assists for six points in Canada's four games so far, tying him in eighth in tournament scoring.

McDavid, meanwhile, leads the tournament in scoring, with 11 points.

IIHF rules require every team to dress a captain in each game, which is why McDavid will wear the 'C' on his jersey against Finland.

On the women's side, Brianne Jenner served as captain in Canada's preliminary-round games against the United States and Finland while Marie-Philip Poulin was out injured.

On Finland's side, defenseman Mikko Lehtonen, forward Eeli Tolvanen and goaltender Kevin Lankinen will not dress.

The game starts at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Canada Lines

Forwards

Maclkin Celebrini - Connor McDavid - Tom Wilson

Bo Horvat - Nathan MacKinnon - Seth Jarvis

Mitch Marner - Nick Suzuki - Mark Stone

Brandon Hagel - Sam Bennett - Brad Marchand

Sam Reinhart

Defensemen

Devon Toews - Cale Makar

Thomas Harley - Colton Parayko

Travis Sanheim - Drew Doughty

Shea Theodore

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington (starting goalie)

Logan Thompson

Finland Lines

Forwards

Artturi Lehkonen - Sebastian Aho - Mikko Rantanen

Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Teuvo Teravainen

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Kaapo Kakko

Joel Kiviranta - Erik Haula - Joel Armia

Oliver Kapanen

Defensemen

Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen

Niko Mikkola - Rasmus Ristolainen

Olli Maatta - Nikolas Matinpalo

Henri Jokiharju

Goaltenders

Juuse Saros (starting goalie)

Joonas Korpisalo

