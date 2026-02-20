Crosby Out, McDavid Captain For Canada's Olympic Semifinal Vs. Finland

Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby is ruled out for Friday's semifinal against Finland.
Canada's lineup sheet has Crosby out of the lineup with defenseman Josh Morrissey and goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
Connor McDavid will serve as the captain for the matchup, with Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon serving as alternates.
In the second period of that game, Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas bodychecked Crosby, whose right leg appeared to bend awkwardly.
Canada trailed Czechia 2-1 when he left, but they went on to win 4-3 in overtime on a goal by Mitch Marner.
Coach Jon Cooper told reporters at Thursday's practice that if Crosby can play, then he would.
"Sid is by no means ruled out of the tournament," Cooper said. "We've got the best of the best looking at him. We're taking this day by day. And we're not going to put anyone in harm's way."
Crosby, the two-time Olympic gold medallist, has two goals and four assists for six points in Canada's four games so far, tying him in eighth in tournament scoring.
McDavid, meanwhile, leads the tournament in scoring, with 11 points.
IIHF rules require every team to dress a captain in each game, which is why McDavid will wear the 'C' on his jersey against Finland.
On the women's side, Brianne Jenner served as captain in Canada's preliminary-round games against the United States and Finland while Marie-Philip Poulin was out injured.
On Finland's side, defenseman Mikko Lehtonen, forward Eeli Tolvanen and goaltender Kevin Lankinen will not dress.
The game starts at 10:40 a.m. ET.
Maclkin Celebrini - Connor McDavid - Tom Wilson
Bo Horvat - Nathan MacKinnon - Seth Jarvis
Mitch Marner - Nick Suzuki - Mark Stone
Brandon Hagel - Sam Bennett - Brad Marchand
Sam Reinhart
Devon Toews - Cale Makar
Thomas Harley - Colton Parayko
Travis Sanheim - Drew Doughty
Shea Theodore
Jordan Binnington (starting goalie)
Logan Thompson
Artturi Lehkonen - Sebastian Aho - Mikko Rantanen
Mikael Granlund - Roope Hintz - Teuvo Teravainen
Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Kaapo Kakko
Joel Kiviranta - Erik Haula - Joel Armia
Oliver Kapanen
Esa Lindell - Miro Heiskanen
Niko Mikkola - Rasmus Ristolainen
Olli Maatta - Nikolas Matinpalo
Henri Jokiharju
Juuse Saros (starting goalie)
Joonas Korpisalo
