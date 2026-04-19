A tic-tac-toe play to open the scoring in the first and a deflection off a one-timer for Minnesota's third goal weren't on Oettinger. But ultimately, he finished with 2.66 goals saved below expected, according to moneypuck.com, which suggests at least two goals should have been stopped. For example, superstar right winger Kirill Kaprizov beat the 6-foot-6 Oettinger clean over his shoulder early in the second.