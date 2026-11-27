Defensive Woes Holding Flyers Back From Salvaging Season
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 6:32 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 6:32 PM
The Philadelphia Flyers have had a bounce-back stretch of hockey after a terrible start to the season. However, the team's defensive structure is holding them back.
Despite a horrendous start to the season, the Philadelphia Flyers are slowly scratching and clawing their way to back relevancy in the Metropolitan Division.
Since they stumbled out to a 5-10-5 record through their opening 20 games, the Flyers have gone 5-2-1, a mark that includes victories over the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens. Philadelphia also has benefitted from playing in a weaker division, where elsewhere, their poor start probably would've stamped their fate.
If there's one thing that’s hurting Philly more than anything, it's their defense. In their past six games, the Flyers have been outscored 26-23, highlighted by a 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.
The Flyers' 4.33 goals-against average (third-highest in the league in this recent stretch) has to be especially frustrating because the offense has finally come around, with their 3.83 goals-for average ranking seventh in the same span.
Related stories
The Flyers have been without a true No. 1 defenseman for eons now. 30-year-old Travis Sanheim has shown flashes of being that player for them, and despite averaging 24:37 of ice time, he doesn't possess the game-breaking skill that the upper echelon of blueliners around the NHL have showcased.
It isn't primarily Sanheim's fault that the Flyers' defense is so porous. Look at Philadelphia's entire defense corps, and you'll see an underwhelming, flawed group of D-men.
Since he was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks in a trade for Cutter Gauthier, 24-year-old Jamie Drysdale had high hopes to be a difference-making defenseman. Drysdale has had a solid season with 15 points in 27 games, and there's still a ton of runway left for him to grow, but there hasn't been any signs to suggest he'll turn into a true No. 1.
Cam York and youngster Oliver Bonk have both shown promise but are far from elite. Nick Seeler and Rasmus Ristolainen are both primarily known for their shutdown defensive roles. And considering Ristolainen is in the final season of his contract, he's likely to be dealt by GM Daniel Briere this season
The Flyers' defense corps isn't the worst in the NHL, but the absence of a true game-breaker has hindered this team's ability to get to the next level.
Philadelphia hasn’t got great performances out of Joseph Woll and veteran Dan Vladar, either. Both have save percentages below league average. But it's also true that both netminders don't get much help from the defensemen in front of them.
You have to think back to the days of Chris Pronger and Kimmo Timonen – and more recently, to Shayne Gostisbehere – when you think of the Flyers' top defensemen. Briere has tried to prioritize landing that No. 1 center, but Philadelphia's true top need is a blueliner who can move the needle at both ends of the ice.
Until Briere significantly changes up the mix of his defensemen, the Flyers' play in their own zone is not likely to improve.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy