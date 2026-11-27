Philadelphia Flyers
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Flyers Roster Composition Might Need Some Adjusting
(Photo: Sergei Belski, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Sergei Belski, Imagn Images)
Nov 27, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 12:00 PM
A positional logjam has stymied Porter Martone's development.
Although the Philadelphia Flyers have generally been much improved over the last two to three weeks, many of the team's most important players, with particular regards to the future of the organization, have fallen behind.
It has been nice to see that embattled forwards like Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster are finally beginning to find their games, centered by veteran Christian Dvorak. The problem is that this line is the only one doing any scoring lately, and it makes the Flyers one-dimensional.
Starting off the 2026-27 season at a gallop, Matvei Michkov has cooled off recently, though the Flyers' leading scorer, with 20 points in 27 games, still has a respectable four assists in his last five contests. It's just not the same level of offensive production that was literally carrying the Flyers earlier in the month.
Opposite Michkov, rookie forward Porter Martone had been playing on the left wing, but his first full season in the NHL has largely been disappointing. In 27 games, Martone has just three goals, seven assists, and 10 points, and his 30 penalty minutes lead the Flyers.
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In his last five games, Martone has only one assist, and he hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 24.
After playing left wing next to Michkov and Noah Cates for most of the season, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet has moved Martone, 20, back to his natural right wing, though the results haven't come just yet.
"We've got to help Porter a little bit. I think, playing the left side, it's a tough order for him to play every game that way. It's hard to play your off wing," Tocchet said of Martone last week.
But, here's the thing with Martone playing the right wing: he's a right wing, Michkov is a right wing, Konecny is a right wing, and Foerster and Owen Tippett are naturally right wings. All of them, except for Michkov, are righties.
If playing right wing was so important to Martone's success, the Flyers would have made the move much earlier.
Last season, when Martone first joined up with the Flyers, he played right wing with Tippett on the left and Trevor Zegras at center on one line, and right wing with Konecny on the left and Dvorak at center on another.
The 2025 No. 6 overall pick flashed his true potential, scoring four goals, six assists, and 10 points in nine regular season games for the Flyers and recording 32 shots on goal, while averaging 17:02 of ice time a night.
This year, Martone's production has been nearly identical: he's got three goals, seven assists, and 10 points, including two power play goals and five power play points, compared to last seasons' two power play goals and four power play points, as well as 37 shots on goal.
The problem is that Martone has already played three times as many games as last year, and he's playing nearly three full minutes less a night - 14:14 compared to 17:02.
While this points to blatant and obvious misuse of Martone, especially now that the exciting partnership with Michkov has faded, the Flyers have done themselves no favors with roster construction, either.
Martone, Michkov, Konecny, Foerster, and Tippett are all natural right wings, and the Flyers have only four spots for right wings, obviously. One is occupied by a role player in Noel Acciari, who does an important job killing penalties, playing matchup minutes, and taking faceoffs.
At some point, the Flyers need to find themselves some lefties, and some good ones, to play up in the lineup and replace some of the aforementioned names bar Michkov and Martone.
Denver Barkey has looked legit after shaking off training camp injury rust, but Alex Bump, who has 10 goals in 14 AHL games, has scored just once in his last six AHL games, and hasn't recorded a point in any of his eight NHL games this season.
In other words, the Flyers have one promising prospect they can count on and one they can't, and that's basically it.
Other prospects, like Jack Berglund and Jack Murtagh, don't quite have the same level of offensive upside. Max Westergard, a 2025 fifth-rounder producing and playing a featured role in the SHL, has some serious potential, but he'll need more time.
In the end, though, if the Flyers want to prioritize Martone's short-term development and get him back on the right track, Tocchet and Co. will have to make some hard lineup decisions and work to get the 20-year-old back on track.
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